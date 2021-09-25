Wellston events coming soon

(WELLSTON, OH) Live events are lining up on the Wellston calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Wellston area:

Visitation Jackson, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 28 Harding Ave, Jackson, OH

Here is Edward C. Cooper’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Edward C. Cooper of Jackson, Ohio, born in Gallipolis, Ohio...

Dragons Eye @ J-Town Cruise in Jackson, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: Jackson, OH

Come on out to the J Town Cruise in and Rock the Park with us. Sponsored by the Apple-city MC. Bring the family. Food and drink. And custom cars. What more could ya ask for. Hope to see you all...

Bob Evans Farm Festival Rio Grande, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 10854 OH-588, Rio Grande, OH

This annual celebration of the harvest season attracts thousands with its entertainment, traditional arts and crafts, farm contests, food, children's activities, and demonstrations. A weekend of...

CoEd Volleyball Waverly, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 400 Pride Dr, Waverly, OH

Men & Women ages 16 & Over Registration Period: Aug 24th - October 24th $20.00 Per Player GAMES - Mondays @ 6 p.m.

Eastern Girls Varsity Volleyball @ South Webster South Webster, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 10529 Main St, South Webster, OH

The South Webster (OH) varsity volleyball team has a home conference match vs. Eastern (Beaver, OH) on Tuesday, September 28 @ 7p.