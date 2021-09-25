CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tuskahoma, OK

Tuskahoma events calendar

Tuskahoma Voice
Tuskahoma Voice
 7 days ago

(TUSKAHOMA, OK) Live events are coming to Tuskahoma.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tuskahoma:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DPUPW_0c7uiVPC00

Going Beyond Simulcast with Priscilla Shirer

Mcalester, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 601 East Harrison Avenue, McAlester, OK 74501

An event that brings women together for a day of powerful biblical teaching, worship and prayer!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k61e0_0c7uiVPC00

Youth Open Mic Night

McAlester, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 345 E Choctaw Ave, McAlester, OK

Please sign up in advance at https://spaceshipearth.coffee/openmic ~~~~~~~ Our first Youth Open Mic was a wonderful success, so we're hosting another! This is an opportunity for young (ages 18 ...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hrHER_0c7uiVPC00

Pittsburg County Farmers Market

McAlester, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 3 S Main St, McAlester, OK

Season:Summer and Fall Market Hours: April - October, 2021Tuesday, Thursday and Saturdays, 7 am - 1 pm Location:3 South Main

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26x9dO_0c7uiVPC00

Stubborn American Party!

Moyers, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 415209 E 1842 Rd, Moyers, OK

This is our biggest party of the year! This event commemorates Adam Sandoval and 3,496 of his friends bringing home the world record of the longest parades of Harley Davidsons back to America...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VGtX6_0c7uiVPC00

Oktoberfest (Ticketed)

McAlester, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 925 E Washington Ave, McAlester, OK

This will be a ticketed event with limited attendance. Bratwursts and stein included!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

No winner: Biggest Powerball jackpot in months grows larger

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The biggest lottery prize in months grew larger after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn on Saturday night. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Monday is $670 million. Saturday night's numbers were 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball...
LOTTERY
CBS News

Trump asks U.S. judge to force Twitter to restore his account

Former President Donald Trump has asked a federal judge in Florida to force Twitter to restore his account, which the company suspended in January following the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol. Trump's attorneys on Friday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Miami seeking a preliminary injunction against...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, OK
Mcalester, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Moyers, OK
City
Tuskahoma, OK
State
Washington State
City
Mcalester, OK
Fox News

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun Oct 10
CNN

Britney Spears says she still has 'a lot of healing to do'

(CNN) — Days after her father was suspended as conservator of her estate, Britney Spears said she's taking some time for self-care. "Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do," Spears posted Saturday on Instagram. In the post,...
CELEBRITIES
Tuskahoma Voice

Tuskahoma Voice

Tuskahoma, OK
27
Followers
277
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tuskahoma Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy