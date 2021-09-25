Tuskahoma events calendar

(TUSKAHOMA, OK) Live events are coming to Tuskahoma.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tuskahoma:

Going Beyond Simulcast with Priscilla Shirer Mcalester, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 601 East Harrison Avenue, McAlester, OK 74501

An event that brings women together for a day of powerful biblical teaching, worship and prayer!

Youth Open Mic Night McAlester, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 345 E Choctaw Ave, McAlester, OK

Please sign up in advance at https://spaceshipearth.coffee/openmic ~~~~~~~ Our first Youth Open Mic was a wonderful success, so we're hosting another! This is an opportunity for young (ages 18 ...

Pittsburg County Farmers Market McAlester, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 3 S Main St, McAlester, OK

Season:Summer and Fall Market Hours: April - October, 2021Tuesday, Thursday and Saturdays, 7 am - 1 pm Location:3 South Main

Stubborn American Party! Moyers, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 415209 E 1842 Rd, Moyers, OK

This is our biggest party of the year! This event commemorates Adam Sandoval and 3,496 of his friends bringing home the world record of the longest parades of Harley Davidsons back to America...

Oktoberfest (Ticketed) McAlester, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 925 E Washington Ave, McAlester, OK

This will be a ticketed event with limited attendance. Bratwursts and stein included!