Events on the Hannibal calendar

(HANNIBAL, MO) Hannibal has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hannibal:

Eric McKay Magic on the Finn’s Patio Hannibal, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

We have no idea who Eric is bringing with him….but……Meet us on the patio for some live music! Weather permitting.

Fall into Goat Yoga & Caramel Apple Cider Hannibal, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 7501 Co Rd 426, Hannibal, MO

Renew your inner spirit with a fun, relaxing, giggle filled goat yoga class! $25 per person. Registration required and prepayment preferred. Includes a Caramel Apple Cocktail for individuals 21 or...

Pat Jones at Sticks N Stones Steak & Tap Hannibal, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 211 Munger Ln, Hannibal, MO

Live Music with Pat Jones in Hannibal, MO at Sticks N Stones Steak & Tap You may also like the following events from Pat Jones Music

2021 Paws for a Cause Hannibal, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 6000 Medical Dr, Hannibal, MO

Cancer affects us all! Join us for our fifth annual pet walk, on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Bring your friends, family, spouse, or dog as we unite in the fight against cancer. This...

What's the Buzz nature program Hannibal, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

A family nature program called “What’s the Buzz?” explores how insects are preparing for winter. The program will be at Becky’s Garden, which is the pollinator garden at Cardiff Hill Overlook, the...