Greenup, KY

Greenup Daily Weather Forecast

 8 days ago

GREENUP, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44oaJs_0c7ntMAz00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Patchy fog then chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

