Weather Forecast For La Grande
LA GRANDE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Sunday, September 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Monday, September 27
Light Rain Likely
- High 75 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
