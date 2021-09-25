A pickup truck hit and killed a male pedestrian on Manchester Expressway in Columbus (Columbus, GA) Nationwide Report

On Friday night, a male pedestrian lost his life after getting struck by a vehicle in Columbus.

As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian accident took place in front of the Captain D’s on Manchester Expressway, close to Gilbert Avenue.

September 25, 2021