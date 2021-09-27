CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brookhaven, MS

Brookhaven COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Brookhaven News Beat
Brookhaven News Beat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RlnJX_0c4PkVLK00

(Tomohiro Ohsumi / Getty)

(BROOKHAVEN, MS) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Brookhaven have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Brookhaven:

719 Brookway Blvd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 601-833-8509

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

960 Brookway Blvd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 601-835-0232

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 1

Related
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
INDUSTRY
Item

Free COVID-19 testing site opens in Manning

MANNING - A free COVID-19 testing site has opened in Manning to provide testing to individuals not only in Clarendon County, but also throughout South Carolina. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has partnered with GENETWORx Laboratories to provide the free service to all county and state residents, families and employees.
MANNING, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Coronavirus
City
Brookhaven, MS
Local
Mississippi COVID-19 Vaccines
Brookhaven, MS
Health
Local
Mississippi Health
Local
Mississippi Vaccines
wfxl.com

Mass vaccination sites for COVID-19 boosters announced

Over the next week, Phoebe will open three mass vaccination sites in southwest Georgia to administer COVID-19 booster shots to those who are eligible to receive a third shot based on guidelines approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH). Currently, only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for a third dose. Those who are eligible must have received their second dose at least six months ago.
ALBANY, GA
WLUC

Additional September food assistance benefits related to pandemic to be issued

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - All Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits are receiving an additional monthly payment in September in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced Wednesday. “No Michigander should go hungry during a pandemic, and I am...
LANSING, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Can Those Vaccinated for COVID Donate Blood? What a New Study Says

Social media has been on fire lately, as some sources were bringing an intriguing claim: those who get vaccinated for COVID won’t be able to donate blood and other fluids. As vaccines are highly recommended by medical researchers and authorities, a new article from HealthFeedback.org comes to demolish the wild claim.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Americans#White House#Johnson Johnson Janssen
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

In Gwinnett County hospital, 100% of COVID-19 patients getting critical care are unvaccinated

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County hospital CEO is pleading with people to get vaccinated in an open letter published by the Gwinnett Daily Post. Piedmont Eastside CEO Trent Lind said in the letter published Saturday that of all the patients receiving critical care for COVID-19 in his hospital, none of them have been vaccinated against the virus.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Morganton News Herald

Hospital: 9 COVID patients have died in 3 days

It was more than just the falling rain keeping the mood somber Thursday in Morganton. Nine COVID-19 patients have died in the last three days at Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge-Morganton, said Danette Brackett, a spokesperson for the hospital system. Chae Moore, public information officer for the Burke County Health...
BURKE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brookhaven News Beat

Brookhaven News Beat

Brookhaven, MS
242
Followers
475
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Brookhaven News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy