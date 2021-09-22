CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Montco Towns Are the Best! See Which One Made the 50 Best Places to Live List

 5 days ago

Image via Lower Merion Township.

One Montgomery County town has ranked among the 50 best places to live in the U.S. for 2021-2022, according to a new list recently published by Inc.

The 35th annual list highlighted towns with rising job growth, affordable home prices, and great quality of life.

Lower Merion ranked at No. 37.

Located on the Main Line, the township pays homage to its Welsh Quaker roots in the names of the villages that it is made up from, such as Bryn Mawr and Bala Cynwyd.

History and art represent important aspects of life in Lower Merion. There is the historic Barnes House, with the art collection not far off in Philadelphia at the Barnes Foundation.

Family-friendly activities are plentiful and include the Ardmore Rock ‘N Ride, an all-day block party that features the popular Main Line Bike Race and live music, a family fun zone with mini-golf and a pop-up skate park.

The township also boasts highly rated schools, including Kobe Bryant’s alma mater Lower Merion High School.

The median home price is on the higher side at $603,970 but this is offset by the high median household income of $139,694.

Read more about the best places to live in Inc.

