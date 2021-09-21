Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Atmore
(ATMORE, AL) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.24 depending on where in Atmore they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Atmore area went to Mobil at 901 W Nashville Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.95 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Shell at 4740 Cr-1, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.03, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.15
$3.45
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.29
$3.59
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.30
$3.70
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.30
$3.70
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.30
$3.70
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0