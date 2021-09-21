Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Atmore

(ATMORE, AL) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.24 depending on where in Atmore they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Atmore area went to Mobil at 901 W Nashville Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.95 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Shell at 4740 Cr-1, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.03, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Mobil 901 W Nashville Ave, Atmore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 2.95

Exxon 325 N Main St, Atmore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 2.99

Chevron 303 Howard St, Atmore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.30 $ 3.70 $ 2.99

Shell 1204 E Nashville Ave, Atmore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.30 $ 3.70 $ 2.99

Chevron 1421 S Main St, Atmore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.30 $ 3.70 $ 2.99

Texaco 1777 Al-21, Atmore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.