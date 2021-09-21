CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beeville, TX

Beeville diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.12 savings at cheapest station

Beeville Journal
Beeville Journal
 9 days ago
(BEEVILLE, TX) You could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon on diesel in Beeville, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Beeville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.77, at Shell at 1200 W Corpus Christi St. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.89, listed at Valero at 600 E Houston St.

The average price across the greater Beeville area was $2.81, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Shell

1200 W Corpus Christi St, Beeville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$2.97
$3.27
$2.77

Valero

2501 N St Marys St, Beeville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$3.12
$3.42
$2.77

Valero

600 E Houston St, Beeville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$3.25
$2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Beeville, TX
ABOUT

With Beeville Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

