Beeville diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.12 savings at cheapest station
(BEEVILLE, TX) You could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon on diesel in Beeville, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Beeville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.77, at Shell at 1200 W Corpus Christi St. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.89, listed at Valero at 600 E Houston St.
The average price across the greater Beeville area was $2.81, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$2.97
$3.27
$2.77
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$3.12
$3.42
$2.77
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$3.25
$2.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
