Beeville diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.12 savings at cheapest station

(BEEVILLE, TX) You could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon on diesel in Beeville, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Beeville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.77, at Shell at 1200 W Corpus Christi St. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.89, listed at Valero at 600 E Houston St.

The average price across the greater Beeville area was $2.81, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Shell 1200 W Corpus Christi St, Beeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 2.77

Valero 2501 N St Marys St, Beeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.12 $ 3.42 $ 2.77

Valero 600 E Houston St, Beeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ 3.25 $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.