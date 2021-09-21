CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gaffney, SC

Gaffney diesel price check reveals $0.45 savings at cheapest station

Gaffney Today
Gaffney Today
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wa2aB_0c3Ct68z00

(GAFFNEY, SC) You could be saving up to $0.45 per gallon on diesel in Gaffney, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Gaffney area on Tuesday, found that Circle K at 1711 W Floyd Baker Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.84 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Exxon at 1124 Chesnee Hwy, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.00, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Circle K

1711 W Floyd Baker Blvd, Gaffney
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.20
$3.55
$2.84

QuikTrip

101 Lemmons Ln, Gaffney
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.09
$3.34
$2.85

Exxon

100 Shelby Hwy , Gaffney
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$3.29
$3.71
$2.87

Petro Max

608 Hampshire Dr, Gaffney
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$2.99
$3.24
$2.89
card
card$2.84
$3.04
$3.29
$2.94

Circle K

403 Shelby Hwy, Gaffney
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.29
$3.64
$2.89

Pilot

909 Hyatt St, Gaffney
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.19
card
card$2.84
$3.12
$3.37
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Bay Area News Alert

San Francisco diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $1.04 per gallon

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $1.04 in the greater San Francisco area, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater San Francisco area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.95, at ARCO at 1175 Fell St. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.99, listed at Chevron at 101 Bayshore Blvd.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Portland Report

Portland diesel price check reveals $0.89 savings at cheapest station

(PORTLAND, OR) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.89 if you’re buying diesel in Portland, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Portland area on Tuesday, found that Jay's Garage at 724 Se Morrison Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.2 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 4719 Ne Sandy Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.09.
PORTLAND, OR
Gaffney Today

Gaffney Today

Gaffney, SC
182
Followers
252
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Gaffney Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy