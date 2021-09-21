Gaffney diesel price check reveals $0.45 savings at cheapest station

(GAFFNEY, SC) You could be saving up to $0.45 per gallon on diesel in Gaffney, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Gaffney area on Tuesday, found that Circle K at 1711 W Floyd Baker Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.84 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Exxon at 1124 Chesnee Hwy, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.00, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Circle K 1711 W Floyd Baker Blvd, Gaffney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.20 $ 3.55 $ 2.84

QuikTrip 101 Lemmons Ln, Gaffney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.09 $ 3.34 $ 2.85

Exxon 100 Shelby Hwy , Gaffney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.29 $ 3.71 $ 2.87

Petro Max 608 Hampshire Dr, Gaffney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ 2.89 card card $ 2.84 $ 3.04 $ 3.29 $ 2.94

Circle K 403 Shelby Hwy, Gaffney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.29 $ 3.64 $ 2.89

Pilot 909 Hyatt St, Gaffney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.19 card card $ 2.84 $ 3.12 $ 3.37 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.