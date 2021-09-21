Gaffney diesel price check reveals $0.45 savings at cheapest station
(GAFFNEY, SC) You could be saving up to $0.45 per gallon on diesel in Gaffney, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Gaffney area on Tuesday, found that Circle K at 1711 W Floyd Baker Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.84 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Exxon at 1124 Chesnee Hwy, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.00, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.20
$3.55
$2.84
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.09
$3.34
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$3.29
$3.71
$2.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.79
$2.99
$3.24
$2.89
|card
card$2.84
$3.04
$3.29
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.29
$3.64
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.19
|card
card$2.84
$3.12
$3.37
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0