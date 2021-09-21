CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, MD

Cumberland diesel price check shows where to save $0.50 per gallon

Cumberland News Beat
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kK3V4_0c3CqKEr00

(CUMBERLAND, MD) You could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on diesel in Cumberland, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Cumberland area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at D & D Pit Stop at 13422 Mcmullen Hwy. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.59, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 13300 Ali Ghan Rd Ne.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.33, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

D & D Pit Stop

13422 Mcmullen Hwy, Cresaptown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.34
$3.09

Pit 'N' Go

361 Frederick St, Cumberland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.29

Sheetz

210 Greene St, Cumberland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.79
$3.29

Sheetz

429 Virginia Ave, Cumberland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.79
$3.29

Sunoco

10410 Hillcrest Dr, Cumberland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.29

Sheetz

2045 Bedford St, Cumberland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$3.28
$3.68
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

