Cumberland diesel price check shows where to save $0.50 per gallon

(CUMBERLAND, MD) You could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on diesel in Cumberland, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Cumberland area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at D & D Pit Stop at 13422 Mcmullen Hwy. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.59, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 13300 Ali Ghan Rd Ne.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.33, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

D & D Pit Stop 13422 Mcmullen Hwy, Cresaptown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.34 $ 3.09

Pit 'N' Go 361 Frederick St, Cumberland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Sheetz 210 Greene St, Cumberland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.29

Sheetz 429 Virginia Ave, Cumberland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.29

Sunoco 10410 Hillcrest Dr, Cumberland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Sheetz 2045 Bedford St, Cumberland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.28 $ 3.68 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.