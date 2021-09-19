On the hunt for a home in Marquette? These houses are on the market

(Marquette, MI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Marquette. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

950 Highland, Marquette, 49855 4 Beds 3 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,769 Square Feet | Built in 1990

A rare find in Chocolay Township! Nestled amongst the trees on a private dead end road, this immaculate home features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The foyer welcomes you up to the main level where you will find the spacious living room offering generous natural lighting and open to the dining area and kitchen. Freshly painted bedrooms with wall mounted wifi smart tvs have been completely updated including new carpeting, trim, sound deadening doors, closet organizers and closet doors adorned with glass knobs. The large master bedroom features a master bath and a huge window overlooking your private oasis. A completely renewed main bath boasts beautiful tile work throughout featuring a new vanity and exquisite surround tile with built-in shelves in the shower. In the lower level you will find an expansive family room and an additional bedroom/office. Entertain friends and family or relax in the private yard featuring a freshly stained covered and tiered deck with lovely landscaping and beautiful perennial gardens. The 14x20 he/she shed with a covered porch offers ample storage and a place to hang out and watch the wildlife including deer, birds and wild turkeys. The 8x10 shed provides additional storage. Additional amenities include new metal roof (June 2021), new furnace (May 2021), central air (May 2021), wifi thermostat with remote accessibility, freshly painted interior, new kitchen light, new lights and fans in the bathrooms, new carpet throughout, and landscaping just to name a few. Private Road dues are $400 per year for plowing and road maintenance (Seller is paid through 10/2022). This is a must see! Schedule your showing today before it is gone.

For open house information, contact AMY YESNEY, COLDWELL BANKER SCHMIDT REALTORS at 906-225-5992

1024 Baldwin, Negaunee, 49866 3 Beds 2 Baths | $192,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,436 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Live in this beautiful, one of a kind, 1950s home with a manicured lawn and lovely landscaping located in a prime Negaunee location! This 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom has so much to offer featuring arched openings, beautiful crown molding, built-in cabinets, custom tile work and original interior doors adorned with glass knobs. The open and spacious living room features a large glass block window offering generous natural lighting while allowing for plenty of privacy. Adjacent to the open dining area is the large kitchen boasting custom tile and ample counter space. The front foyer is the perfect place to hang a jacket and kick off your shoes. This is the perfect house for entertaining your family and friends in the finished basement. Compete on your very own shuffleboard court alongside the magnificent wet bar which features retro bar stools from a local bar/restaurant. Not only is the Windsor Royal stove functionable, but it adds a stunning accent to the room. In the private backyard, you will find the freshly painted two car detached garage offering ample storage with alley access. There are added parking driveways on the front and back of this property. Additional amenities include freshly painted exterior, new flooring, updated bathroom, Newer Refrigerator (2018), programmable thermostat, cooling ceiling fans, central air conditioning, water softener, brand new water heater and newer washer and dryer. Attic has full storage with mostly finished flooring and easy access through pull down stairs. Walking distance to schools, parks and Teal Lake. This is a must see! Schedule your showing today before it is gone. Check out the 3D video tour!!!

For open house information, contact AMY YESNEY, COLDWELL BANKER SCHMIDT REALTORS at 906-225-5992

2342 Allen, Marquette, 49855 2 Beds 1 Bath | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 820 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Located the Marquette Township, this 2 bedroom 1 bath home has the potential to be absolutely adorable. Situated on an oversized lot in Trowbridge park and being sold "AS-IS".

For open house information, contact LINDA JOHNSON, EXP REALTY OF MARQUETTE at 888-501-7085

577 Silver Creek, Marquette, 49855 4 Beds 3 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,584 Square Feet | Built in 1969

What a beautiful setting! Sitting on 3.44 Acres in Sands Township, this 4 bed 3 bath home has all you've been looking for! Four out buildings, a two car attached garage, huge entertainment and living space, and two additional basement rooms make this a potential 6 bedroom home! This home features a new boiler system, new roof in 2019, recently painted exterior, new carpeting and LVP floor coverings, updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, all new interior paint, updated septic system, commercial grade fencing and more! Call now to see this great property!

For open house information, contact BEN CARLSON, SELECT REALTY at 906-228-2772