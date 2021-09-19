Check out these homes on the Vineland market now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vineland, NJ

Vineland News Flash
 4 days ago

(Vineland, NJ) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Vineland. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1056 Tuckahoe Road, Milmay, 08340

5 Beds 3 Baths | $439,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,424 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Happily ever after starts now ! This 5 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home is picture perfect and move in ready. The living room has beautiful hardwood floors and tile in the kitchen. A large living room connects to the big country kitchen with breakfast bar, granite countertop and stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom is spacious, with laundry and walk in closet. Both bathrooms have double sink vanity . Upstairs bathroom has a whirlpool tub. Both bathrooms have separate showers and tubs. The Laundry is in the main bedroom, but is also set up to move to the lower level if you would prefer. The full basement with 9 foot Superior walls, the possibilities for this level are endless. Located on 7.59 acres. Mostly cleared land. A quiet neighborhood and a great town could all be yours !

2217 E Main Street, Millville, 08332

4 Beds 3 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,130 Square Feet | Built in 1972

This amazing colonial home is now available! The combination of its beauty, location and landscape is the reason your family will love this house –a perfect home that will capture your heart. An enjoyable property that's perfect for a growing family, this home features beautiful hardwood and tile floors throughout, 4 large bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, and more than plenty of storage. Its gorgeous landscape and lovely outdoor spaces provide many opportunities to enjoy a variety of activities. Upon entry, the first floor offers a foyer, a formal living room, a formal dining room, a large kitchen, a spacious family room with built-in shelving surrounding a wood-burning fireplace, a laundry/utility room, and a half bath. There's also easy access to the two-car garage, the peaceful wooden deck, the side yard, and basement from the main floor. The second floor continues with a master bedroom, three other bedrooms and a large two-sink vanity bathroom in the hallway. The large master bedroom features two large closets and a walk-in shower in the bathroom. There is plenty of adequate storage in each part of the house, including two attic spaces, a two-car garage, and a partially finished basement with shelving. Conveniently located near route 55 for easy access to Philadelphia with close proximity to the shore, two schools and adjacent to parks, this house is an opportunity to access the best of South Jersey.

Menantico Rd, Vineland, 08361

3 Beds 2 Baths | $343,900 | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in None

TO-BE-BUILT! Build your dream home at Menantico Estates in Vineland! This is a new community that Schaeffer Homes will be building 15 new homes on a beautiful new cul-de-sac! Move-in time frame from the agreement of sale is about 12 months. Choose your homesite and any of our floorplans to build in this new community. Featured here is The Avalon! The Avalon is the ranch-style home of your dreams! Starting at 1,600 square feet, the Avalon includes 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with 9-foot ceilings throughout. This floorplan offers all of your traditional living areas with a spacious dining room, family room with vaulted ceilings, and a living room with cathedral-style ceilings. This home includes a 2-car garage and the choice to add a full front porch, where youll love enjoying brisk mornings reading a book or relaxing with a cup of coffee outdoors! Contact Schaeffer Homes today to learn more! NOTE: Home is not yet built - it is TO-BE-BUILT! This listing may display luxury choices that are not included in the base sales price in this listing! Contact for more details!

1178 Karin Street, Vineland, 08360

3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath Vineland Rancher with recent upgrades including new roof. Newer water heater and A/C. All new appliances in the kitchen. Living room with fireplace, plus office, family room with wet bar. Full basement and so much more.

