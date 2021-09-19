On the hunt for a home in Rogers? These houses are on the market

(Rogers, AR) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Rogers than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

15 S Prairie Dunes Dr, Rogers, 72758 3 Beds 2 Baths | $2,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,924 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Highly desired, maintenance free, Pinnacle townhome in excellent location. Gated, golf course community close to shopping, restaurants, trails, and schools. Open floorpan with large kitchen that includes granite countertops. New carpet, paint, backsplash, and lighting fixtures. Includes: hardwood floors, crown molding, jacuzzi tub, walk-in shower, & walk-in closet. Grill on the covered back patio! Don't miss this awesome opportunity!

1023 N Jefferson St, Springdale, 72764 4 Beds 3 Baths | $170,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,029 Square Feet | Built in 1965

4 bed 2 1/2 with a great rental history. Property is being leased till December 31. Please do not disturb the tenants.

27 S Sechrest Cir, Rogers, 72758 5 Beds 7 Baths | $2,375,000 | Single Family Residence | 8,981 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Breathtaking golf-front estate situated on .85 acre lot & quiet street in premier Pinnacle Country Club. Thoughtfully designed w/entertainment in mind this residence boasts both formal & casual living spaces featuring floor-to-ceiling windows & sun-filled rooms of panoramic views. Open living concept features gourmet kitchen w/generous island, butler’s pantry, top of line appliances, coffee bar, eat in area & spacious living room. Completing the main level is the formal dining, stately study, 2 BRS, fabulous craft/utility room, mud room & owner’s suite w/fireplace & sophisticated bath. Lower level w/rec room, full bar area, catering kitchen, theater room, 3 additional guest suites, exercise room, flex space & abundant storage. Expansive exterior living areas w/outdoor grilling kitchen & spectacular golf views! Recent updates include: New Roof, covered deck w/Trex composite decking, outdoor kitchen, complete landscaping design, stonework & drainage system, upgraded theater system, security & smart home technology.

108-112 N Virginia St, Springdale, 72764 2 Beds 1 Bath | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,752 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Both houses must sell at same time if two buyers, Both rented at $550.00 each per month but "Sell in as is Condition.

