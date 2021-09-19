CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Check out these Charleston homes on the market

Charleston News Watch
Charleston News Watch
 4 days ago

(Charleston, WV) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Charleston. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HHW6K_0c10NR6a00

874 Chappell Road, Charleston, 25304

4 Beds 3 Baths | $225,000 | 2,464 Square Feet | Built in 1960

This Chappell Road rancher has been beautifully remodeled from top to bottom! Completely move-in-ready with 4 beds and 3 full baths. Huge finished basement perfect for entertaining or extra living space!

For open house information, contact Nichole Koenig, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Central at 304-201-7653

Copyright © 2021 Kanawha Valley Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KVMLSWV-249432)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SbaVi_0c10NR6a00

90 Eastwood Acres, Nitro, 25143

3 Beds 2 Baths | $140,000 | 1,428 Square Feet | Built in 1988

This move-in ready mid entry has 3 bedrooms (1 is currently set up as a walk-in closet), 1 1/2 bathrooms, lower level family room, oversized 1 car attached garage. Lower level does have a walkout basement with access to the back yard.

For open house information, contact Christina DiFilippo, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Central at 304-201-7653

Copyright © 2021 Kanawha Valley Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KVMLSWV-249059)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FeC1t_0c10NR6a00

507 & 507 1/2 Park Ave, Charleston, 25302

3 Beds 1 Bath | $90,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,404 Square Feet | Built in None

Disregard listing price. Property to be sold at public auction. 507 Park Ave: 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 1,404+/- sqft., Spacious Living Room, Dining Room, & Kitchen, Central Air, Currently Rented for $825/month. 507 1/2 Park Ave: Garage Apartment 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath. Property to be sold at public auction Wednesday, October 20th at 5:00PM. This is a sale by auction; Accordingly, the final sales price may vary substantially higher or lower than the listing price, and is determined via competitive bidding.

For open house information, contact Joe Pyle, Joe R. Pyle Complete Auction and Realty Service at 304-592-6000

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11020503)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47sF9V_0c10NR6a00

29 Trailridge Lane, Charleston, 25306

3 Beds 1 Bath | $39,900 | 1,616 Square Feet | Built in 1924

Great investment property. Perfect for a flip or to Rehab & live there yourself! Beautiful stone home w/ hardwoods throughout. It just needs some love! Multiple properties listed. Will bundle!

For open house information, contact Stephanie Cavender, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Central at 304-201-7653

Copyright © 2021 Kanawha Valley Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KVMLSWV-249408)

See more property details

