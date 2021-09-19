Take a look at these homes on the market in College Station

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(College Station, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in College Station than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

4205 Bally Moore Drive, College Station, 77845

4 Beds 3 Baths | $505,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,689 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This brand new Pitman Custom Home is located in Waterford Heights. From the foyer you will find to the right, a generous size office with a media closet and a large window looking to the front yard. Walking into the large living area you will see bright walls of windows along the back and an open concept kitchen including an island and attached dining room. The kitchen boasts a 36 gas cook top, built-in double ovens and a microwave drawer. We are excited to present this beautiful Pitman Custom Home featuring a large open concept design, oversized walk-in pantry and an impressive owners suite and thoughtfully designed bedrooms and baths. You will love this well designed floor plan!

For open house information, contact Courtney Pitman, Engel & Volkers Bryan College Station at 979-446-0946

Copyright © 2021 Engel & Völkers. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EV-KTN21010979)

1914 Meridian Drive, Bryan, 77807

3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,724 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Enter into Ranger Homes most popular floor plan where natural light draws you into the spacious family room, dining room, and kitchen. Featuring 42 inch upper cabinets, a large walk-in pantry, subway backsplash, quartz counters, and stainless steel appliances, this kitchen boasts storage and style. This split floor plan features two bedrooms with a shared bathroom on one side of the house and a secluded and expansive master suite on the other. All three bedrooms have ceiling fans, oversized walk-in closets, and lots of natural light. Rounding out the home, find smart home features throughout such as a smart front door lock, Ring doorbell, Nest thermostat, and smart lighting. Welcome home!

For open house information, contact Courtney Pitman, Engel & Volkers Bryan College Station at 979-446-0946

Copyright © 2021 Engel & Völkers. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EV-KTN21010229)

1901 West Holleman Drive, College Station, 77840

1 Bed 1 Bath | $96,000 | Condominium | 688 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Move-in Ready!!! Vacant! Great location for GAME DAYS. Clean and updated one bedroom with one bathroom. Master suite with large walk-in closet. Kitchen is all electric with a pantry and eating bar open to the breakfast area and living room. Living room has laminate floors with wood-burning fireplace & ceiling fan. Enjoy the patio with an outside storage closet, pool, convenient location. Washer/Dryer, stove, fridge, microwave, dishwasher convey with the sale. Located near the Texas A&M bus stop & only minutes to walk or bike to campus.

For open house information, contact Wende Ramos, CENTURY 21 Beal at 979-764-2100

Copyright © 2021 Bryan-College Station Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BCSREGTX-21012697)

2953 Archer Drive, Bryan, 77808

3 Beds 3 Baths | $409,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,226 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome home to comfort! The large great room embraces style and possibility with its well designed lay out, natural light and gorgeous exposed beams. Step into the kitchen with custom cabinets, gorgeous counter tops and stainless appliances. The split floor plan features 2 bedrooms and a flex room on one side of the house and the owner's suite, owner's bath and a cut through to the laundry on the other. The covered back porch has a tongue and groove ceiling, LED lights and a fan. Don't miss this new build in Austin's Colony!

For open house information, contact Courtney Pitman, Engel & Volkers Bryan College Station at 979-446-0946

Copyright © 2021 Engel & Völkers. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EV-KTN21009918)

