Take a look at these homes for sale in Albany

(Albany, GA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Albany than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1716 S Madison Street, Albany, 31701 3 Beds 2 Baths | $23,400 | Single Family Residence | 1,872 Square Feet | Built in 1967

Investment opportunity available this home offers 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, living room and kitchen open to dining area. Work is needed to ready this home foundation/structural and fascia boards repairs, fire damage in kitchen. Bring your contractor and see the potential. Buyer to complete due diligence prior to offer, sold as is no inspection contingency

1116 Gordon Avenue, Albany, 31707 8 Beds 4 Baths | $65,000 | Duplex | 2,868 Square Feet | Built in 1955

INVESTORS LOOK HERE ~ TWO DUPLEXES SOLD AS A PACKAGE! All units are 2 bedrooms 1 bath! Metal Roof 6 years old! Rental is $1350 per month total! Both units are on slab foundations and made from blocks for low maintenance! SUPER OPPORTUNITY FOR INVESTORS LOOKING TO EXPAND THEIR PORTFOLIO! The seller is a licensed Broker in the state of GA!

1416 Avalon Ave, Albany, 31707 3 Beds 1 Bath | $54,900 | 2,322 Square Feet | Built in 1947

*** ATTENTION INVESTORS *** This three-bed, one-bath home currently rents for $450 per month. Don't miss out on this great investment opportunity!! Showings will only be allowed during the due diligence period after an accepted offer. Call today for more information!

1000 Spring Hill Drive, Albany, 31721 4 Beds 4 Baths | $359,900 | 3,203 Square Feet | Built in 1999

CUSTOM BUILT --- 3+ ACRE LOT ---- ALL BRICK HOME!!! This beautiful executive home has so much to offer- a dramatic 2 story foyer, a exquisite chandelier and hardwood floors! There is a TWO STORY great room with a fireplace, built-in's and french doors with backyard access/view! The kitchen has pretty white cabinets, a breakfast bar and plenty of counter space. There is also a spacious formal dining room. The master suite is stunning--- spacious, a double tray ceiling, an oversized bath with a double vanity, jacuzzi and separate tiled shower! All additional bedrooms are very large as well! This home is situated on a large 3.3 acre lot- has a double garage- a private well & a storage building! Updated Roof (3 yrs)!

