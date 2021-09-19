Take a look at these homes on the Manchester market now

(Manchester, NH) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Manchester will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

7B Bixby Road, Litchfield, 03052 2 Beds 1 Bath | $180,000 | Condominium | 1,140 Square Feet | Built in 1976

2 Bedroom Condex on 1 Acre in Desirable Litchfield. Center Unit. Comfortable Living Room. Bright Oak Kitchen. Dining Room with Sliders to Screened Porch/Deck. 2 Bedrooms with Hardwood Flooring Upstairs, plus Full Bath. Basement with Partially Finished Room, Laundry Room and Ample Storage. Screened Deck has Stairs to Yard. Shed. Affordable Living. Convenient Location.

For open house information, contact Rosemary Johnson, Keller Williams Gateway Realty at 603-883-8400

18 Nevins Drive, Londonderry, 03053 2 Beds 3 Baths | $587,000 | Condominium | 2,408 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Impeccably maintained ranch in the desirable Nevins 55+ Community in Londonderry. Relax on the front porch and watch the world go by. Enter into the elegant living room with gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Kitchen has beautiful cabinets, oversized peninsula, granite counter tops and Stainless-steel appliances. Enjoy entertaining in your spacious dining room with plenty of space for any large gathering. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout living area. Working from home is a pleasure with a large office/study. Oversized Master bedroom with walk-in closet fitted with built-in custom cabinets. Master bath has tile floor, double sinks and walk-in shower. Guest bedroom and bathroom complete the first floor living space. This home boasts an expanded 24x36 garage, enough to house 4 cars! Great for all car enthusiasts and has a workshop area with ample storage. Partially finished lower level with den, multipurpose room and ¾ bathroom. Large cedar closet, workshop and addition storage area complete the lower level. A private, expansive 14x24 composite deck overlooks the woods. Beautiful Award-winning Club House with indoor pool, hot tub, theater, gym, billiard room and more! All this for a low condo fee of $256 per month. The Nevins is conveniently located close to all Londonderry amenities and stores with easy access to I-93. Envision a lifestyle you have only ever dreamt of living !

For open house information, contact Lorraine McCudden, Coldwell Banker Realty Derry NH at 603-434-1000

64 Wilson Hill Road, Merrimack, 03054 6 Beds 3 Baths | $519,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,501 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Come see this completely renovated, 6 bedroom, 3 full bath home! This ranch style home boasts a brand new kitchen, which includes, gray cabinets, quartz countertops, custom backsplash, oversized island and stainless steel appliances. Brand new tile throughout the entire home, electric fireplace, new doors and freshly painted. Master suite includes a newly tiled shower with bench and custom glass door! Floating vanities in both bathrooms. Wide open layout with plenty of sunlight, high ceilings and newly stained beams. Finished basement includes a wood stove furnace. 2 bedrooms and an additional full bathroom. Ability to add an additional kitchen or laundry room downstairs. Enjoy the picturesque backyard on your brand new deck...property backs up to the beautiful Souhegan river! This won't last!! Owner is a licensed real estate agent. Showings start May 28th.

For open house information, contact Christopher Cormier, Arris Realty at 603-966-3409

75 Pinecrest Drive, Bedford, 03110 3 Beds 2 Baths | $449,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,976 Square Feet | Built in 1993

MOVE IN READY! Here’s your chance at a meticulously maintained Bedford ranch. This home features an open concept floor plan with lots of natural lighting and hardwood throughout. Many UPDATES including a newer patio installation, Tula woodstove, refrigerator, and many smart house features. The home comes with a spacious finished basement for your enjoyment. This GREAT COMMUTER LOCATION allows quick access to 293 and other major routes. Only minutes from shopping, restaurants, schools, and health services. Agent is related to seller.

For open house information, contact Lisa Jean, Allison James Estates and Homes at 866-238-2097