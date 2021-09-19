Bethlehem-curious? These homes are on the market

(Bethlehem, PA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Bethlehem than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

821 North Broad Street, Allentown, 18104 2 Beds 2 Baths | $298,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,045 Square Feet | Built in 1983

This 2 BR colonial style Cape Cod sits on a beautiful tree lined street in the heart of the West End. Upon entering, you will be greeted by a grand staircase and two story foyer, which is flanked on either side with a formal living room and formal dining room. A modern eat in kitchen with wood flooring and cabinetry has a large peninsula to separate cooking and eating areas. Conveniently located off of the kitchen is the laundry room, mud room, and powder room. The other side of kitchen is the spacious family room, featuring a stunning gas fireplace flanked by built in bookcases. From this room, exit out onto the gorgeous large rear patio, protected from the elements by a two year old canvas awning, which overlooks the gardens in the private, fenced rear yard. Upstairs are two bedrooms which share a full bathroom with a walk-in closet. Plenty of storage in the eves in both bedrooms. All this in walking distance to synagogues, churches, eateries, and shopping!

1390 Springhouse Road, South Whitehall, 18104 5 Beds 5 Baths | $625,000 | Single Family Residence | 7,710 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Spectacular 5 BR, 3.5 Bath 7,700 Sq Ft Parkland S.D. Ranch in Springhouse Farms! Featuring lavish upgrades & architectural details throughout the home. The Library has Master Carpentry Shelving, Window Seat & handcrafted Moldings. Great Rm w/propane gas fireplace, mantel, custom bookshelves & wet bar. The eat-in-kit w/amply cabinetry, tile backsplash, granite counters & tile flrs. Large formal Dining Room with Cathedral Ceilings, Exposed Beams, gleaming Hardwood Floors and a Butler’s Pantry. Spacious Master Suite w/French Doors to the private patio. 1st Floor Game Room and Lower Level Gym. Gorgeous patio & professional landscaping w/ koi pond for your relaxation. The numerous updates include a new 25-year architectural shingle roof with lifetime warrantied Leaf guard gutters, many freshly painted rooms and new flooring just installed in several rooms. Plus a 4 Car Garage! Perfect for a multi-generational home!

2772 Rolling Green Place, Lower Macungie, 18062 2 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Townhouse | 1,296 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Welcome to 2772 Rolling Green Pl, The Fairways at Brookside in Lower Macungie Township. This 2 story townhome is move-in ready and waiting for you. 1st level has a living room and dining room with neutral wall to wall carpeting, tile floor extends from the entrance area of the living room to the kitchen. 2 closets, a walk-in pantry closet, and half bath complete the 1st level. 2nd level has 2 bedrooms - 1 with a walk-in closet, linen closet in the hall, remodeled bath with shower stall and sliding glass doors, plus a nice size laundry room with vinyl floor. No need to even buy appliances - the refrigerator, washer, and dryer remain in addition to the electric range and dishwasher. Live a maintenance-free lifestyle relax on the 16' x 7' porch, swim in the pool, or play tennis . . . because you will not be cutting grass. There are 2 6' x 3' storage closets on the front porch. Schedule your appointment now. This immaculate condo will not last.

1706 1710 Maple Avenue, Salisbury, 18015 4 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Affordable single home on quiet tree-lined lot features spacious kitchen, light-filled living room, 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and finished family room and laundry in the lower level. Freshy painted, hardwood flooring. newer carpeting, central air, oil hot water heat, well and public sewer. Salisbury School District. Versatile floor plan with opportunity for home office, extended living quarters, or one floor living with 2 bedrooms and a full bath on the first floor. Total lot size is 90x120 which includes an extra 30x120 lot. Located between Allentown and Bethlehem this house presents the opportunity to be tucked away in a neighborhood but convenient to restaurants, shopping, dining and local events. Take a look!

