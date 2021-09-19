Take a look at these homes on the Wetumka market now

(Wetumka, OK) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Wetumka than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

116079 N 3815 Road, Wetumka, 74883 3 Beds 2 Baths | $585,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,368 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Alluring and secluded this 160 acre farm is nature at its best. If you want to get away and not have many neighbors you just found it. Quiet and beautiful, this land has just the perfect portion of wooded area for hunting the rest mostly clear and flat land, great for running cattle. The home is an immaculately kept 1998 Fleetwood 18x76 mobile home with 3 bdrm, 2 bth, kitchen, dining room, large pantry, laundry room and living room. This parcel has its very own water well and three separate electric services to the property. Nice 30x50 barn, corral and a newer in ground storm shelter. Don't wait too long this hidden treasure will go fast. Escape the hustle and bustle of the city and enjoy the peace and quiet!!

9310 N 393Rd Road, Dustin, 74839 3 Beds 2 Baths | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Nice secluded 10.85 acres m/l with a great 3 bedroom 2 bath house. Open floor plan with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and large master suite. The 2 guest bedrooms share a jack and jill bathroom. Make an appointment to view this property.

390132 Highway 84, Weleetka, 74880 5 Beds 4 Baths | $699,950 | Single Family Residence | 2,736 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Rio Arriba Ranch is a 195 acre(mol) example of passionate natural resource stewrdship and intensive pasture management. Located east of Weleetka on the north bank of the Canadian River. 75 acres of rich bottom land soils, 100 acres of upland meadows & woods. Shallow ground water & a 20 acre(mol) lake, this ranch has a strong foundation of natural resources needed to create a supremely productive & gorgeous ranch. If your looking for a way to skip growing pains and step into a ranch w/natural features & improvements, call for your showing today. Both mobile homes are in excellent condition and being sold "As-Is". Your livestock will Be Well Addressed. Buyers to verify schools.

508 Thomas Yahola Circle, Wetumka, 74883 4 Beds 2 Baths | $39,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,728 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Big Potential! Ranch style, brick home in established neighborhood has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Although the home needs some repairs there is a lot of space to work with here. The single car garage has been converted into a second living area. The washer and dryer hookups are in the converted garage just off the kitchen. Home has central heat and air with an attic fan as a bonus! In ground storm shelter is in the back yard. Located near the Wetumka Community Indian Center. If you are looking for a home with plenty of bedrooms, a property to flip, or remodel for a rental, this one is priced so that you can take advantage of a great opportunity.

