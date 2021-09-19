CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kamas, UT

Take a look at these homes on the market in Kamas

Kamas Times
Kamas Times
 4 days ago

(Kamas, UT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Kamas will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UuoXL_0c106CXJ00

401 Aspen Road, Francis, 84036

5 Beds 5 Baths | $1,699,900 | 6,835 Square Feet | Built in 2021

You will have a hard time finding something you don't love with this home. Main floor living at it's finest. Spread out over the 13 foot kitchen island/bar, with water falling countertops. The chef's kitchen offers 48 inch wolf cooktop, 48 in fridge, double ovens, with warm distressed beam work and custom lighting. The customs doors that take you into the massive pantry give you all the storage you could hope for. The mudroom and laundry's attention to detail will make doing laundry a pleasure :) Enjoy a master suite with 2 large closets, a bathroom with a steam shower, heated flooring, 3 shower heads, and large pedestal tub. Upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, a 2nd laundry, a loft and theater/bonus play room. Come stretch out and enjoy the fresh mountain air! Owner/Agent There are few odds and ends to wrap up, but will be completed upon closing

For open house information, contact Audy Smoot, Discovery Properties at 435-783-3400

Copyright © 2021 Park City Board of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PCBRUT-12103185)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CdxDx_0c106CXJ00

11443 N Perspective Drive, Hideout, 84036

3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,750,000 | Townhouse | 3,161 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Upgrades galore! Dual sliding doors out to deck enjoy indoor outdoor living space.Fireplace up and Down.Wet Bar great for entertaining.Electric Blinds. Pre Wired Media room.Great views of Mountains, Ski resort and Jordanelle.Dont wait it wont last long.

For open house information, contact Mandy Greenwood, Vision Real Estate Park City at 435-615-0439

Copyright © 2021 Park City Board of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PCBRUT-12103659)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qM80T_0c106CXJ00

11957 N Shoreline Drive, Hideout, 84036

4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,250,000 | Townhouse | 2,388 Square Feet | Built in 2019

This striking 4-bedroom home in the town of Hideout is the perfect location for individuals and families seeking a full-time retreat from the commotion of a 21-st century life. The breathtaking views and proximity to the reservoir and trails allows residents to experience the mountain lifestyle that Park City is known for, while being just far enough on the outskirts (and away from tourism) to experience peace and serenity. This home has three living areas, with the main level opening up to a light-filled open-concept floor plan bursting with mountain and water views. The upper level consists of three generously sized bedrooms with an open loft living space. The lower level family room would be great for entertaining and has a wet bar along with a sliding glass door for easy access to the outdoors. The lower level also has a 4th bedroom that would make a great home office. Plenty of storage throughout along with an oversized two-car garage make this home a perfect full-time residence.

For open house information, contact Caroline Krumel, KW Park City Keller Williams at 435-649-9882

Copyright © 2021 Park City Board of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PCBRUT-12103796)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qywCc_0c106CXJ00

443 East State Rd. 35, Francis, 84036

3 Beds 2 Baths | $565,000 | 1,809 Square Feet | Built in 1997

A must see if you want the country lifestyle at an affordable price. This well maintained three bedroom home has a huge family room in addition to a wonderful living room with beautiful views of farmland and the South hills surrounding the Kamas Valley. The large master suite is separated from the the 2nd and 3rd bedrooms by both the living room, dining area and family room. The dining and family rooms look out at the barn and the fully fenced grass paddock. The barn has four stalls, tack room, metal roof and plenty of room for hay storage.This Guerdon home is a true modular with sheet rock walls (not paneling) and is in excellent condition with a newer roof, furnace and water heater. All appliances, including the second refrigerator and the hot tub are included in the sale. All measurements are provided as a courtesy. Buyers to verify all information to their satisfaction. This home It is a MODULAR manufactured by Guerdon Homes in Boise Idaho. High Valley Transit now offering 6 commuter routes a day from Francis to PC Transit Center.

For open house information, contact Gene Atkinson, Equity RE Luxury Group at 435-214-7232

Copyright © 2021 Park City Board of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PCBRUT-12103521)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
Utah State
Utah Real Estate
Local
Utah Business
City
Kamas, UT
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Heater#Living Space#The Living Room#Discovery Properties#Hideout#Modular#High Valley Transit
ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES
Fox News

Hunt for Brian Laundrie: Federal arrest warrant issued

The FBI on Friday said the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance and homicide of deceased Gabby Petito. The warrant is "pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment for violation of federal statute 18 U.S.C. §...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Kamas Times

Kamas Times

Kamas, UT
15
Followers
267
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Kamas Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy