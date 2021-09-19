Take a look at these homes on the market in Kamas

(Kamas, UT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Kamas will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

401 Aspen Road, Francis, 84036 5 Beds 5 Baths | $1,699,900 | 6,835 Square Feet | Built in 2021

You will have a hard time finding something you don't love with this home. Main floor living at it's finest. Spread out over the 13 foot kitchen island/bar, with water falling countertops. The chef's kitchen offers 48 inch wolf cooktop, 48 in fridge, double ovens, with warm distressed beam work and custom lighting. The customs doors that take you into the massive pantry give you all the storage you could hope for. The mudroom and laundry's attention to detail will make doing laundry a pleasure :) Enjoy a master suite with 2 large closets, a bathroom with a steam shower, heated flooring, 3 shower heads, and large pedestal tub. Upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, a 2nd laundry, a loft and theater/bonus play room. Come stretch out and enjoy the fresh mountain air! Owner/Agent There are few odds and ends to wrap up, but will be completed upon closing

11443 N Perspective Drive, Hideout, 84036 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,750,000 | Townhouse | 3,161 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Upgrades galore! Dual sliding doors out to deck enjoy indoor outdoor living space.Fireplace up and Down.Wet Bar great for entertaining.Electric Blinds. Pre Wired Media room.Great views of Mountains, Ski resort and Jordanelle.Dont wait it wont last long.

11957 N Shoreline Drive, Hideout, 84036 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,250,000 | Townhouse | 2,388 Square Feet | Built in 2019

This striking 4-bedroom home in the town of Hideout is the perfect location for individuals and families seeking a full-time retreat from the commotion of a 21-st century life. The breathtaking views and proximity to the reservoir and trails allows residents to experience the mountain lifestyle that Park City is known for, while being just far enough on the outskirts (and away from tourism) to experience peace and serenity. This home has three living areas, with the main level opening up to a light-filled open-concept floor plan bursting with mountain and water views. The upper level consists of three generously sized bedrooms with an open loft living space. The lower level family room would be great for entertaining and has a wet bar along with a sliding glass door for easy access to the outdoors. The lower level also has a 4th bedroom that would make a great home office. Plenty of storage throughout along with an oversized two-car garage make this home a perfect full-time residence.

443 East State Rd. 35, Francis, 84036 3 Beds 2 Baths | $565,000 | 1,809 Square Feet | Built in 1997

A must see if you want the country lifestyle at an affordable price. This well maintained three bedroom home has a huge family room in addition to a wonderful living room with beautiful views of farmland and the South hills surrounding the Kamas Valley. The large master suite is separated from the the 2nd and 3rd bedrooms by both the living room, dining area and family room. The dining and family rooms look out at the barn and the fully fenced grass paddock. The barn has four stalls, tack room, metal roof and plenty of room for hay storage.This Guerdon home is a true modular with sheet rock walls (not paneling) and is in excellent condition with a newer roof, furnace and water heater. All appliances, including the second refrigerator and the hot tub are included in the sale. All measurements are provided as a courtesy. Buyers to verify all information to their satisfaction. This home It is a MODULAR manufactured by Guerdon Homes in Boise Idaho. High Valley Transit now offering 6 commuter routes a day from Francis to PC Transit Center.

