CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Warsaw, VA

Top homes for sale in Warsaw

Warsaw Digest
Warsaw Digest
 4 days ago

(Warsaw, VA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Warsaw than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f5k8O_0c104OCR00

307 Beacon Court, Mt. Holly, 22524

3 Beds 2 Baths | $315,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,568 Square Feet | Built in 2019

NORTHERN NECK : Beautiful custom-built 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home in the water-oriented community of Cabin Point. Desirable one-level living with open floor plan and designer features throughout--Living area with hardwood hickory floors, stone-faced fireplace (electric), custom storage and shelving. Kitchen features solid wood cabinetry, center island, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in pantry with unique sliding barn door. Master Bedroom with en suite Bathroom--tiled double-shower, double sinks, and luxury vinyl flooring. Screened back porch is perfect for relaxing or entertaining in this move-in ready home. Attached 20' x 22' garage, nicely landscaped .63 acre lot, conditioned crawlspace and much more! A lovely home in the heart of Virginia's historic Northern Neck. Cabin Point is 15 minutes from the county seat of Montross, and offers numerous community amenities including a swimming pool, tennis courts, boat launch, clubhouse, beaches and walking trails.

For open house information, contact Jimmy Coates, Exit Mid-Rivers Realty, CB at 804-224-3948

Copyright © 2021 Northern Neck Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNARVA-110801)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qWX9x_0c104OCR00

314 S Water Lane, Tappahannock, 22560

3 Beds 3 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,419 Square Feet | Built in 1712

Located on S. Water Lane in Tappahannock's Historic District - Emerson's Ordinary was constructed between 1710 & 1712. This intriguing property has undergone a monumental stabilization & partial restoration over the last 13 years by a well-known Architect. The offering of "The Ordinary" presents a unique opportunity to make your mark on this notable historic icon, which has seen the founding of a nation, the war of 1812 & been privy to the whispers & conversations of past Son's & Daughter’s of Liberty...Oh if only walls could talk...what stories “The Ordinary” could tell! Original floors, framing & period architectural elements remain, including two massive fireplaces ideal for a Tavern, an additional 1st Floor Fireplace in the Kitchen / Great Room area & 2 upstairs fireplaces. Towering Magnolias & Hardwoods, Heirloom Bulbs & Perennials remain from ages past. Walk to the River, St. Margaret's, NN Burger, Restaurants, Pubic Library & more. A dynamic, vibrant community awaits!

For open house information, contact Karin Andrews, BHHS Towne Realty at 888-737-9246

Copyright © 2021 Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REINVA-10311084)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UWWSG_0c104OCR00

4240 Oakland Road, Farnham, 22460

3 Beds 4 Baths | $359,900 | Single Family Attached | 1,728 Square Feet | Built in 1897

HIGH SPEED INTERNET Atlantic BroadBand Fiber to the house...Beautifully landscaped 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home sitting on 24.46 acres (TIMBER VALUE) and currently transitional ORGANIC accented with an array of flowers and fruit trees!!! Open pasture with 1.25 acres fenced in for livestock or pets. New chicken coop, 20x52 hoop house for growing plants, growing room, additional outbuildings and a 2 CAR GARAGE 22x29 to boot............ Enjoy your evenings watching the abundant wildlife in the comfort of your screened in porch. OAK HARDWOOD FLOORS, 200 amp wired for generator, gas cooking, gas tankless hot water, ARTESIAN WELL (420 ft.) and storage abound. House originally built in 1897 with upgrades in 1950 and 2001,2002 and 2007. Washer, dryer, dishwasher, stove and refrigerator convey with the property.

For open house information, contact John Gregory, Harvest Realty, Inc. at 434-292-4101

Copyright © 2021 Central Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CVRMLS-2120264)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yDBbl_0c104OCR00

99 Maple Street, Warsaw, 22572

5 Beds 4 Baths | $274,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,432 Square Feet | Built in 1882

Stately 5 Bedroom & 4 Bath Georgian Style Home on 2.03 Acres built in 1882 on a full English Basement with daylight windows & exposed hand-hewn beams & brick walls.Town Water & Sewer.Previously "Greenwood Bed & Breakfast Inn".Spacious Kitchen,formal Dining Room,formal Living Room plus a 5th Bedroom/Den/Office & full Bath on Main Level. High ceilings, mantels & random-width pine flooring. Wide center hallways & windows on all four sides to catch prevailing breezes.Large rebuilt ($13K)Front Porch & back Screen Porch for entertaining.Rare original "Meat House" plus a large 12'X34' storage shed.Easy access for boating fun & fresh seafood on the Rappahannock & Potomac Rivers in the historic Northern Neck of Va peninsula.Walk to the top-rated schools in the area (Rapp'k HS & Richmond County).Only 11 Mi. to VCU Health Tapp'k Hospital.Located in the revitalized quaint Town of Warsaw with shops,restaurants,Town Park,Food Lion,Library,ACE Hardware,Community College & YMCA.In-State Tuitio to all of VA's great universities.Convenient to D.C.,Fredericksburg,Williamsburg & Richmond.Top shutters are on order.Your chance to live the Northern Neck dream !

For open house information, contact Patti Minor, Hometown Realty at 804-730-7195

Copyright © 2021 Central Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CVRMLS-2115848)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fredericksburg, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Montross, VA
City
Williamsburg, VA
Local
Virginia Business
City
Warsaw, VA
Local
Virginia Real Estate
The Hill

Democrats surprised, caught off guard by 'framework' deal

Several Senate Democrats on Thursday said that they hadn't seen a "framework" for how to pay for their sweeping social spending bill and appeared to be caught off guard by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer 's (D-N.Y.) announcement of a deal between the Senate, House and White House. Schumer, speaking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit Trees#Cabin Point#Tavern#Nn Burger Restaurants#Pubic Library#Bhhs Towne Realty#Atlantic Broadband Fiber#Hoop House#Oak Hardwood Floors#Artesian#Washer#Harvest Realty Inc#English#Town Water Sewer#Food Lion Library#Ace Hardware#Williamsburg Richmond#Hometown Realty
The Hill

Panic begins to creep into Democratic talks on Biden agenda

Democrats aren’t panicking yet but there’s a growing sense of urgency and frustration among lawmakers as a potential deal on a $3.5 trillion reconciliation package remains nowhere in sight. Speaker. (D-Calif.) is sticking with her pledge to hold a vote Monday on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package passed by...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX
Warsaw Digest

Warsaw Digest

Warsaw, VA
43
Followers
295
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Warsaw Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy