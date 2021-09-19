Top homes for sale in Warsaw

(Warsaw, VA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Warsaw than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

307 Beacon Court, Mt. Holly, 22524 3 Beds 2 Baths | $315,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,568 Square Feet | Built in 2019

NORTHERN NECK : Beautiful custom-built 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home in the water-oriented community of Cabin Point. Desirable one-level living with open floor plan and designer features throughout--Living area with hardwood hickory floors, stone-faced fireplace (electric), custom storage and shelving. Kitchen features solid wood cabinetry, center island, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in pantry with unique sliding barn door. Master Bedroom with en suite Bathroom--tiled double-shower, double sinks, and luxury vinyl flooring. Screened back porch is perfect for relaxing or entertaining in this move-in ready home. Attached 20' x 22' garage, nicely landscaped .63 acre lot, conditioned crawlspace and much more! A lovely home in the heart of Virginia's historic Northern Neck. Cabin Point is 15 minutes from the county seat of Montross, and offers numerous community amenities including a swimming pool, tennis courts, boat launch, clubhouse, beaches and walking trails.

314 S Water Lane, Tappahannock, 22560 3 Beds 3 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,419 Square Feet | Built in 1712

Located on S. Water Lane in Tappahannock's Historic District - Emerson's Ordinary was constructed between 1710 & 1712. This intriguing property has undergone a monumental stabilization & partial restoration over the last 13 years by a well-known Architect. The offering of "The Ordinary" presents a unique opportunity to make your mark on this notable historic icon, which has seen the founding of a nation, the war of 1812 & been privy to the whispers & conversations of past Son's & Daughter’s of Liberty...Oh if only walls could talk...what stories “The Ordinary” could tell! Original floors, framing & period architectural elements remain, including two massive fireplaces ideal for a Tavern, an additional 1st Floor Fireplace in the Kitchen / Great Room area & 2 upstairs fireplaces. Towering Magnolias & Hardwoods, Heirloom Bulbs & Perennials remain from ages past. Walk to the River, St. Margaret's, NN Burger, Restaurants, Pubic Library & more. A dynamic, vibrant community awaits!

4240 Oakland Road, Farnham, 22460 3 Beds 4 Baths | $359,900 | Single Family Attached | 1,728 Square Feet | Built in 1897

HIGH SPEED INTERNET Atlantic BroadBand Fiber to the house...Beautifully landscaped 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home sitting on 24.46 acres (TIMBER VALUE) and currently transitional ORGANIC accented with an array of flowers and fruit trees!!! Open pasture with 1.25 acres fenced in for livestock or pets. New chicken coop, 20x52 hoop house for growing plants, growing room, additional outbuildings and a 2 CAR GARAGE 22x29 to boot............ Enjoy your evenings watching the abundant wildlife in the comfort of your screened in porch. OAK HARDWOOD FLOORS, 200 amp wired for generator, gas cooking, gas tankless hot water, ARTESIAN WELL (420 ft.) and storage abound. House originally built in 1897 with upgrades in 1950 and 2001,2002 and 2007. Washer, dryer, dishwasher, stove and refrigerator convey with the property.

99 Maple Street, Warsaw, 22572 5 Beds 4 Baths | $274,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,432 Square Feet | Built in 1882

Stately 5 Bedroom & 4 Bath Georgian Style Home on 2.03 Acres built in 1882 on a full English Basement with daylight windows & exposed hand-hewn beams & brick walls.Town Water & Sewer.Previously "Greenwood Bed & Breakfast Inn".Spacious Kitchen,formal Dining Room,formal Living Room plus a 5th Bedroom/Den/Office & full Bath on Main Level. High ceilings, mantels & random-width pine flooring. Wide center hallways & windows on all four sides to catch prevailing breezes.Large rebuilt ($13K)Front Porch & back Screen Porch for entertaining.Rare original "Meat House" plus a large 12'X34' storage shed.Easy access for boating fun & fresh seafood on the Rappahannock & Potomac Rivers in the historic Northern Neck of Va peninsula.Walk to the top-rated schools in the area (Rapp'k HS & Richmond County).Only 11 Mi. to VCU Health Tapp'k Hospital.Located in the revitalized quaint Town of Warsaw with shops,restaurants,Town Park,Food Lion,Library,ACE Hardware,Community College & YMCA.In-State Tuitio to all of VA's great universities.Convenient to D.C.,Fredericksburg,Williamsburg & Richmond.Top shutters are on order.Your chance to live the Northern Neck dream !

