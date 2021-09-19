Paying too much for gas Titusville? Analysis shows most expensive station

(TITUSVILLE, FL) Gas prices vary across the Titusville area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.21 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Titusville area was $3.10 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.01 to $3.22 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 4353 W Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Titusville area that as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday:

BP 4353 W Main St, Mims

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.15 $ 3.50 $ 3.85 $ 3.29 card card $ 3.22 $ 3.57 $ 3.92 $ 3.39

Chevron 4412 W Main St, Mims

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.15 $ 3.50 $ 3.85 $ -- card card $ 3.22 $ 3.57 $ 3.92 $ --

BP 3460 Garden St, Titusville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.11 card card $ 3.16 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 3580 Cheney Hwy, Titusville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.44 $ 3.79 $ 3.25 card card $ 3.16 $ 3.51 $ 3.86 $ 3.32

Shell 3590 Cheney Hwy, Titusville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.44 $ 3.79 $ 3.25 card card $ 3.16 $ 3.51 $ 3.86 $ 3.32

Chevron 3585 Cheney Hwy, Titusville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.44 $ 3.79 $ 3.25 card card $ 3.16 $ 3.51 $ 3.86 $ 3.32

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 3350 Columbia Blvd. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.01 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.