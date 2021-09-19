Don’t overpay for gas in Logan: Analysis shows most expensive station

(LOGAN, UT) Gas prices vary across the Logan area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.22 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Logan area was $3.78 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.67 to $3.89 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Ted's Service, at 3180 Us-89.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Ted's Service 3180 Us-89, Logan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Thomas Petroleum 1070 W 200 N , Logan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.82 $ 3.92 $ 4.29 $ --

Texaco 970 N Main St, Logan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 4.01 $ 4.21 $ 3.63

Chevron 1000 W 200 N, Logan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 3.88 $ 4.09 $ 3.49

Chevron 1936 N Main St, Logan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.63

7-Eleven 1395 N Main St, Logan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.78 $ 3.98 $ 4.16 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 145 W Cache Valley Blvd. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.67 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.