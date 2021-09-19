Analysis shows most expensive gas in Hattiesburg

(HATTIESBURG, MS) If you’re paying more than $2.80 for gas in the Hattiesburg area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.28 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Hattiesburg area was $2.80 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.63 to $2.91 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Hattiesburg area appeared to be at Golden Eagle Express, at 208 N 38Th Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Golden Eagle Express 208 N 38Th Ave, Hattiesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2306 Hardy St, Hattiesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 3100 Hardy St, Hattiesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Texaco 2624 Lincoln Rd, Hattiesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 3809 Hardy St, Hattiesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.59 $ 2.99

Valero 4100 Hardy St, Hattiesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 6080 Us-98 W . As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.63 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.