Analysis shows most expensive gas in Hattiesburg
(HATTIESBURG, MS) If you’re paying more than $2.80 for gas in the Hattiesburg area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.28 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Hattiesburg area was $2.80 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.63 to $2.91 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Hattiesburg area appeared to be at Golden Eagle Express, at 208 N 38Th Ave.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.91
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.59
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.39
$3.79
$2.99
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 6080 Us-98 W . As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.63 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
