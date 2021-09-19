Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Bloomington

(BLOOMINGTON, IL) Gas prices vary across the Bloomington area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.09 per gallon to $3.39, with an average price of $3.27 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Bloomington area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Bloomington area appeared to be at Shell, at 1902 W Market St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 1902 W Market St, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2401 E Oakland Ave, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.30 $ 3.60 $ 3.90 $ 3.29 card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.95 $ 3.29

Huck's 2401 S Main St , Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.95 $ 3.39

BP 16 Quest Dr, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Circle K 2412 S Main St, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 3.64 $ 4.04 $ 3.38

Casey's 2017 Fox Creek Rd, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ -- $ -- $ 3.38

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Qik-n-EZ at 1609 N Main St. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.09 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.