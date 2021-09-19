Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Poughkeepsie

(POUGHKEEPSIE, NY) If you’re paying more than $3.16 for gas in the Poughkeepsie area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Poughkeepsie area was $3.16 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.95 to $3.35 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Poughkeepsie area appeared to be at Mobil, at 2646 South Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Poughkeepsie area that as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil 2646 South Rd, Poughkeepsie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.25 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.29 card card $ 3.35 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 3.39

Mobil 2605 South Rd, Poughkeepsie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.25 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.29 card card $ 3.35 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 3.39

Sunoco 740 Main St, Poughkeepsie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ -- card card $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ --

Speedway 3694 Albany Post Rd, Poughkeepsie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.39

Stop & Shop 3999 Albany Post Rd, Hyde Park

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ --

Valero 813 Main St, Poughkeepsie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.17 $ 3.45 $ 3.71 $ 3.13 card card $ 3.27 $ 3.55 $ 3.81 $ 3.23

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Gulf at 423 Manchester Rd. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.95 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.