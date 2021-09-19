Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Poughkeepsie
(POUGHKEEPSIE, NY) If you’re paying more than $3.16 for gas in the Poughkeepsie area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Poughkeepsie area was $3.16 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.95 to $3.35 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Poughkeepsie area appeared to be at Mobil, at 2646 South Rd.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Poughkeepsie area that as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.25
$3.59
$3.89
$3.29
|card
card$3.35
$3.69
$3.99
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.19
$3.59
$3.79
$--
|card
card$3.29
$3.69
$3.89
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.79
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.17
$3.45
$3.71
$3.13
|card
card$3.27
$3.55
$3.81
$3.23
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Gulf at 423 Manchester Rd. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.95 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
