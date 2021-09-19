Don’t overpay for gas in Bend: Analysis shows most expensive station

(BEND, OR) Gas prices vary across the Bend area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.50 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.59 per gallon to $4.09, with an average price of $3.83 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Bend area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at VP Racing Fuels, at 690 Ne Butler Market Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Bend area that as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

VP Racing Fuels 690 Ne Butler Market Rd, Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.27 $ 4.44 $ 4.09

76 2025 Ne Us-20, Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 4.45 $ 4.05

Chevron 2100 Ne Us-20, Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.05 $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.05 card card $ 4.05 $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.05

Chevron 2409 Ne Butler Market Rd, Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.05 $ -- $ -- $ 4.09

Shell 2699 Ne Us-20, Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.00 $ 4.19 $ -- $ --

Shell 1144 Ne 3Rd St, Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 3.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to ARCO at 304 Ne Greenwood Ave. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.