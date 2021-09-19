Where’s the most expensive gas in College Station?

(COLLEGE STATION, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in College Station?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.34 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the College Station area ranged from $2.65 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.82 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 450 Southwest Pkwy.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 450 Southwest Pkwy, College Station

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

CITGO 101 Southwest Pkwy, College Station

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 804 Sh-6, College Station

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 1601 Harvey Rd, College Station

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1800 Welsh Ave, College Station

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Valero 2100 South College Ave, Bryan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 3201 S College Ave. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.65 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.