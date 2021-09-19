Where’s the most expensive gas in Omaha?

(OMAHA, NE) If you’re paying more than $2.95 for gas in the Omaha area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.80 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.69 per gallon to $3.49, with an average price of $2.95 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Omaha area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Mega Saver, at 5101 S 24Th St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

Mega Saver 5101 S 24Th St, Omaha

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ 3.59 $ --

Mega Saver 1357 Nw Radial Hwy, Omaha

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 2.69 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

MegaSaver 7205 Lawndale Dr, Omaha

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 2.69 $ 3.49 $ --

Kum & Go 1819 N 72Nd St, Omaha

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 2.99 $ 3.54 $ 3.05

Hy-Vee 7930 Cass St, Omaha

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 2.95 $ 3.54 $ 3.03

Kum & Go 4443 S 84Th St, Omaha

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.30 $ 2.95 $ 3.50 $ 3.03

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to QuikTrip at 4720 Hamilton St. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.