Where’s the most expensive gas in Omaha?
(OMAHA, NE) If you’re paying more than $2.95 for gas in the Omaha area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.80 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.69 per gallon to $3.49, with an average price of $2.95 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Omaha area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Mega Saver, at 5101 S 24Th St.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$--
$3.59
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$2.69
$3.49
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$2.69
$3.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.34
$2.99
$3.54
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.34
$2.95
$3.54
$3.03
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.30
$2.95
$3.50
$3.03
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to QuikTrip at 4720 Hamilton St. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0