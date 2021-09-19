CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Mateo, CA

Are you overpaying for gas in San Mateo? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Peninsula Digest
Peninsula Digest
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WdurS_0c0sFRpy00

(SAN MATEO, CA) Are you paying too much for gas in San Mateo?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.90 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the San Mateo area was $4.40 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.89 to $4.79 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at 76, at 1626 S El Camino Real.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the San Mateo area that as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

76

1626 S El Camino Real, San Mateo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.79
$4.89
$4.99
$--

Chevron

880 N Delaware St, San Mateo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.69
$4.89
$5.09
$4.55

Chevron

300 E Hillsdale Blvd, San Mateo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.69
$4.89
$4.99
$4.79

Chevron

790 Polhemus Rd, San Mateo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.69
$--
$4.99
$--

Shell

2000 Ralston Ave, Belmont
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.69
$4.83
$4.99
$4.59

Chevron

2045 Ralston Ave, Belmont
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.69
$--
$4.99
$--
card
card$4.69
$--
$4.99
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to ARCO at 1950 S Delaware St. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

More
Related
Peninsula Digest

Diesel price check: This is San Mateo's cheapest station

(SAN MATEO, CA) You could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on diesel in San Mateo, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the San Mateo area on Tuesday, found that A&A Gas at 1100 Broadwayhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.19 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 300 E Hillsdale Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.79.
SAN MATEO, CA
Peninsula Digest

Homes for sale in San Mateo: New listings

(SAN MATEO, CA) Looking for a house in San Mateo? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
SAN MATEO, CA
Peninsula Digest

Save up to $0.86 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in San Mateo

(SAN MATEO, CA) Depending on where you fill up in San Mateo, you could be saving up to $0.86 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at ARCO at 1950 S Delaware St. Regular there was listed at $3.93 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.79 at ARCO at 402 N El Camino Real, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
SAN MATEO, CA
San Mateo, CA
Traffic
State
Delaware State
City
San Mateo, CA
Local
California Traffic
Peninsula Digest

San Mateo events coming soon

1. Live DJ - StrictlyKaipo; 2. San Francisco Bay Area Preliminary Pageant; 3. Intro to Sequencing with Bee Bots; 4. NEW DATE! Expanding the Vote and Its Impact: 102nd Anniversary Celebration; 5. District Elections In-Person Workshop;
SAN MATEO, CA
#El Camino Real#Gasbuddy Sunday#Arco
Peninsula Digest

What's up: News headlines in San Mateo

(SAN MATEO, CA) The news in San Mateo never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the San Mateo area, click here.
SAN MATEO, CA
Peninsula Digest

Survey of San Mateo diesel prices shows where to save $0.50 per gallon

(SAN MATEO, CA) You could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on diesel in San Mateo, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater San Mateo area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.19, at A&A Gas at 1100 Broadway. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.69, listed at Chevron at 300 E Hillsdale Blvd.
SAN MATEO, CA
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Peninsula Digest

San Mateo gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(SAN MATEO, CA) According to San Mateo gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.84 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at ARCO at 1950 S Delaware St. Regular there was listed at $3.95 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.79 at 76 at 1626 S El Camino Real, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
SAN MATEO, CA
Peninsula Digest

Gas savings: The cheapest station in San Mateo

(SAN MATEO, CA) According to San Mateo gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.94 per gallon on gas. ARCO at 1950 S Delaware St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.95 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 195 El Camino Real, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.89.
SAN MATEO, CA
Peninsula Digest

San Mateo sports lineup: What’s trending

(SAN MATEO, CA) San Mateo sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in San Mateo sports. For more stories from the San Mateo area, click here.
SAN MATEO, CA
