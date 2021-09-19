Are you overpaying for gas in San Mateo? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(SAN MATEO, CA) Are you paying too much for gas in San Mateo?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.90 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the San Mateo area was $4.40 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.89 to $4.79 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at 76, at 1626 S El Camino Real.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the San Mateo area that as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

76 1626 S El Camino Real, San Mateo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ --

Chevron 880 N Delaware St, San Mateo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ 5.09 $ 4.55

Chevron 300 E Hillsdale Blvd, San Mateo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 4.79

Chevron 790 Polhemus Rd, San Mateo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ -- $ 4.99 $ --

Shell 2000 Ralston Ave, Belmont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ 4.83 $ 4.99 $ 4.59

Chevron 2045 Ralston Ave, Belmont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.69 $ -- $ 4.99 $ -- card card $ 4.69 $ -- $ 4.99 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to ARCO at 1950 S Delaware St. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.