Baltimore Police: 26 year-old Man Arrested and Charged with Three Counts of 1st Degree Attempted Murder

BPD

On April 15, 2021, at approximately 5:11 p.m., Southeast District officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of Leverton Avenue to investigate a reported shooting.

26 year-old Cody Boothe was also wounded during the incident and walked-into an area hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Southeast District Shooting detectives investigated the triple shooting and Cody Boothe was subsequently charged with three counts of Attempted 1st Degree Murder.