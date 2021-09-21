CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Police: 26 year-old Man Arrested and Charged with Three Counts of 1st Degree Attempted Murder

Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pjptw_0c0cjLnE00
BPD

On April 15, 2021, at approximately 5:11 p.m., Southeast District officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of Leverton Avenue to investigate a reported shooting.

26 year-old Cody Boothe was also wounded during the incident and walked-into an area hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Southeast District Shooting detectives investigated the triple shooting and Cody Boothe was subsequently charged with three counts of Attempted 1st Degree Murder.

Comments / 16

Edna Reiman
10d ago

this happened in Baltimore in Highland town.There are people getting killed there x daily.A 15 year old boy was just killed in the exact spot.

Reply
3
Lilly Strong
9d ago

Yes a white mug shot A very rare find. The whites rarely committ crimes so it's a rarity to get a mugshot of these elusive creatures. This award winning photo will be featured on the cover....

Reply
2
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Report Annapolis

Suspect in Waldorf Assault Case Arrested, Firearms Recovered: Charles County Sheriff’s Office

On September 13, a patrol officer responded to the area of Hope Circle in Waldorf for a call about a dispute. The victim reported the suspect, who was not known to him, brandished a firearm and threatened to shoot and kill him after the victim asked the suspect’s family member not to pet the dog he was walking. Through investigation, the officer was able to positively identify the suspect as Kaleb Brooks, 25, of Waldorf. The officer obtained an arrest warrant charging Brooks with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and carrying a handgun. Brooks is prohibited from possessing a firearm.
WALDORF, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Report Annapolis

Ten Year Old Boy Assaulted, Had Bike Stolen During Robbery in Glen Burnie

A 10 year old boy had his bike stolen while being robbed by two subjects in Glen Burnie, according to police department officials. On September 21, 2021, at approximately 5:20 p.m., officers responded for a strong-arm robbery of a citizen in the 400 block of King George Drive. A 10-year-old male victim was riding a red Coleman Powersports CT100U motorcycle (minibike) when he was approached by two male suspects, also riding a minibike. The male suspects pushed the victim off of his minibike, stole the minibike, and fled.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
Report Annapolis

Charles County Sheriff's Office Recovers Stolen Firearm after Suspect Flees during Attempted Traffic Stop

On September 14 at 1:30 a.m., a patrol officer was in the area of Smallwood Drive at St. Charles Parkway when a computer check alerted him that the registration plate on a Nissan sedan that was being operated in front of him did not belong on that car and was actually registered to a Kia. The officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver accelerated and fled.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltimore Police#Shooting#Attempted Murder
Report Annapolis

Officer Charged in Annapolis Road Rage Incident Remains Held Without Bond

The Prince George County Police Corporal who was arrested following a road rage incident near his home in Annapolis remains held without bond, according to court records. On September 22, 2021, James Joseph Thornley, Jr., 47, from the 700 block of Tyler Avenue in Annapolis, was arrested in connection with the incident and charged with felony assault, misdemeanor assault, reckless endangerment and use of a firearm during the commission of a crime. The Prince George County Police Department was notified of the incident the day it occurred, although he was not suspended without pay until the day of his arrest.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Report Annapolis

Detectives Obtain Arrest Warrant for Suspect in Domestic-Related Homicide in Clinton: Prince George County Police

Prince George’s County Police Homicide Unit detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the man wanted in connection with a domestic-related homicide in Clinton. He’s identified as 25-year-old James Darnell Kirkland of the 10900 block of Hackberry Court in Clinton. He’s charged with fatally shooting his girlfriend, 24-year-old Moyonna Tillman of Clinton.
CLINTON, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Report Annapolis

Seven Students Arrested, Two Injured in Stabbing at Annapolis High; Apparently 'Retaliation' From Community Incident

School and police officials continue their investigation into a double stabbing at Annapolis High which apparently originated from an incident outside of the school. On September 29, 2021 at about 8:47am., units responded for a fight and multiple serious assaults at the school located at 2700 Riva Road. A preliminary investigation reveals that an altercation between two students expanded to a fight between other students. The school building was placed on lockdown status, and resumed normal operations shortly after 10:00am.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Report Annapolis

Man Kicked In Door to Apartment on Captains Circle, Assaulted His Child's Mother, Annapolis Police Say

The Annapolis Police Department was called to an apartment on Captains Circle, where the door was kicked in and the woman inside was assaulted. On September 10, at approximately 6:16am, officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 400 block of Captains Circle for the report of a burglary. Upon arrival, officers met with the complainant, who stated that she was having an argument with her child’s father over the phone before he went to the residence and kicked in the front door.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Report Annapolis

County Officer Pepper Sprayed After Approaching Teens Shoplifting Inside Pasadena Store

An Anne Arundel County Police Officer was pepper sprayed after approaching a group of teens he observed shoplifting at a store in Pasadena. On September 22, 2021, at approximately 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the Five Below located at 8036 Ritchie Highway for an assault that just occurred. Upon arrival, they met with an off-duty Anne Arundel County police officer and employees of the store. The off-duty officer was shopping when he noticed four females shoplifting. The officer showed the females his badge and said he was the police. When he did, the four took off running with the merchandise.
PASADENA, MD
Report Annapolis

Annapolis Man Charged Following Hit & Run Crash, Police Officer Assault in Glen Burnie

An Annapolis man was arrested in connection with the assault on officers following a hit and run crash in Glen Burnie. On September 3, 2021, at approximately 11 a.m., officers and EMS personnel were dispatched to the area of Mountain Road and SB Route 10 for a three-vehicle injury crash. Upon arrival, officers learned that one vehicle ran the steady red light crashing into two vehicles and causing minor injuries.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
24K+
Followers
2K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy