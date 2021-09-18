CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethel News Beat

What's up: Leading stories in Bethel

 6 days ago

(BETHEL, AK) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Bethel.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Bethel area, click here.

Avoid All Physical Risks YKHC Doctor Warns As Hospital Beds Grow Scarce

Local health care providers are cautioning Bethel residents not to take physical risks, including riding ATVs. Their message is that if you get hurt, you might not be able to receive adequate health care as surging COVID-19 cases destabilize Alaska’s health care system. “In a word, it is in crisis.... Read more

Vocal Minority Of Bethel City Workers Ask For Extension On Vaccine Mandate

During the Sept. 14 Bethel City Council meeting, several city employees spoke against the city’s new mandate requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for city workers, and dozens of their colleagues showed up to support them. The mandate, signed by Bethel City Manager Pete Williams, is slated to go into effect on Sept.... Read more

Comments
avatar

people of bethel don't let the bethel city take your freedom . next yall will have restrictions on your salmon fishing oh ya they all ready have .

Missing Bethel Elder Found Safe

Update: Bethel Police say that Richard Peter, age 67, has been found safe and in stable condition. He was found the afternoon of Sept. 16 after being reported missing the day prior. Original story: An Elder is missing in Bethel and the family is asking for help locating him. Richard... Read more

Family Asks For Help Finding Missing Bethel Elder

An Elder is missing in Bethel and the family is asking for help locating him. Richard Peter, age 67, was last seen at his home in Bethel’s Hoffman Subdivision on Sept. 15 between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. His wife, Martha Attie, said that her husband has mild dementia. She... Read more

Comments / 0

Bethel, AK
ABOUT

With Bethel News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

