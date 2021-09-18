Weatherford calendar: Coming events

(WEATHERFORD, OK) Weatherford is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Weatherford:

Vici Nursing Home Clinton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 501 S 28th St, Clinton, OK

Thursday, September 23 2:50—3:20 PM Vici Nursing Home WPLS Bookmobile 501 S. 28th St, Clinton, OK, 73601

Taloga School Clinton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 501 S 28th St, Clinton, OK

Tuesday, September 28 10:00—11:25 AM Taloga Public Schools WPLS Bookmobile 501 S. 28th St, Clinton, OK, 73601

Putnam Senior Center Clinton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 501 S 28th St, Clinton, OK

Tuesday, September 28 9:00—9:30 AM Putnam Senior Center WPLS Bookmobile 501 S. 28th St, Clinton, OK, 73601

Burns Flat Elementary Clinton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 501 S 28th St, Clinton, OK

Wednesday, September 29 1:00—2:30 PM Burns Flat Dill City Grade School WPLS Bookmobile 501 S. 28th St, Clinton, OK, 73601

The aMAYzing Marriage Roadshow Hydro, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 94948 N2450 Rd, Hydro, OK

PVMC is happy to host The aMAYzing Marriage Roadshow free of charge to our community. Richard and JeannaLynn take the couple-to-couple high-impact coaching ON THE ROAD and call these marriage...