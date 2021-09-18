What’s up Waynesboro: Local events calendar

(WAYNESBORO, MS) Waynesboro has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Waynesboro:

Home School Art at LRMA Laurel, MS

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 565 N 5th Ave, Laurel, MS

Join other home school families for an afternoon of FREE drop-in art adventures in the Museum Annex. From toddlers to teenagers, everyone will enjoy this hands-on art experience. Activities change...

Fellowship at the Fields Waynesboro, MS

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 1519 Azalea Dr, Waynesboro, MS

Christian Music fellowship at the Fields of Waynesboro. There will be vendors set up with food, and merch tables for the artists. Make plans to come out and fellowship with us!

Barks and Bags Cornhole Tournament Laurel, MS

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: Library St, N Magnolia St, Laurel, MS

Cornhole tournament benefiting ARL of Laurel. Food, beer, t-shirts, boards for auction and a day pack with fun! $70 per team ($35 each)

Be Amazing Paper Company Ribbon Cutting Laurel, MS

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Join us for the Ribbon Cutting to celebrate the grand opening of Be Amazing Paper Company on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 11:00 AM. Be Amazing Paper Company opened on Tuesday, August 17 in...

Gatorfight/Drake T Plankers & The 2x4's/Space Trash Laurel, MS

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 320 W 5th St, Laurel, MS

The first annual Plankers Fest aka Gatorfight - Drake T Plankers & The 2x4's - Space Trash - Saturday Sept 18th 7pm!!