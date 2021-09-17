CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia to take in nearly 1,100 Afghan refugees, White House confirms

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21odTa_0bzgv3Mq00

CLARKSTON, Ga. — Channel 2 has learned that nearly 1,100 Afghan refugees will be coming to Georgia following the Taliban takeover of the country.

Senior White House officials confirmed that number this morning. Refugees will be relocated to 46 states across the U.S.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot was in downtown Clarkston, where some of those refugees could be headed. Clarkston is a federally-designated refugee resettlement community.

Gov. Brian Kemp’s office confirmed that all of the refugees who are coming to Georgia are vetted and passed medical screenings. Kemp said the state has no say where the federal government relocates refugees.

“We owe it to those individuals to protect them,” Kemp said last month. “You know, whether we bring them here or not, I think it’s beside the point. If that’s done, they need to be properly vetted, but they don’t need to be allowed to be hunted down by a bunch of Taliban terrorists over in Afghanistan.”

Clarkston Mayor Beverly Burks said that when they arrive, they’ll be welcomed.

Clarkston is already home to more than 50 different nationalities.

“Clarkston is what I like to say is the melting pot for the United States,” Burks said.

Burks said they usually don’t get a heads up from the federal government about refugees, instead they work with resettlement agencies to help.

“So they’re not going through the normal process that you see with our refugees, and so you know, we need to make sure that we coordinate not only with our resettlement agencies but on a federal level as well,” Burks said.

There are also other refugee communities around the state that could take some of the Afghan refugees in.

Comments / 288

Hiyahtooth
8d ago

Take them all to the White House and Biden's family homes. We have our own people on the street to feed and in need of help finding housing for them. WTF!!!

Reply(44)
134
Kathy McConnell
8d ago

is the gov going to pay for everything for them like they did for the Laos refugees in the 80's? While we barley have food ,money or shelter for ourselves?

Reply(10)
64
Tina Carrasco
8d ago

Guess what Biden’s little dude girl redhead said that they do not have to be vaccinated only the American people isn’t that kind of strange isn’t the Democrats saying that the vaccine will save everybody then why are they not making these people have a vaccine I just don’t understand that

Reply(8)
54
 

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Protesters in Moscow allege online election tampering

MOSCOW — (AP) — About 400 demonstrators gathered in central Moscow to protest alleged tampering in the national parliament election in which the dominant pro-Kremlin party retained a constitutional majority. The Saturday demonstration at Pushkin Square was organized by the Communist Party, which increased its share of seats in the...
PROTESTS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Israeli troops kill 4 Palestinians in West Bank clashes

JERUSALEM — (AP) — At least four Palestinian gunmen were killed in shootouts with Israeli security forces during a sweeping West Bank arrest operation cracking down on the Islamic militant group Hamas on Sunday, the Israeli military said. It was the deadliest violence between Israeli troops and Palestinian militants in...
MILITARY
