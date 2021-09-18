One Person Flown to Area Hospital Following Apparent Stabbing on Tyler Avenue in Annapolis

Stock photo

Multiple emergency vehicles were sent to the scene of an apparent stabbing on Tyler Avenue in Annapolis where at least one person was flown to an area hospital.

At approximately 10:30pm tonight, units responded a location on Tyler Avenue for a possible stabbing. At least one person was transported by helicopter to a local hospital.

Update: The victim advised that she was stabbed by a subject who is known to her from a previous relationship. The suspect fled the scene prior to officers arriving. The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non life threatening injuries.