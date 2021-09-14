Sports wrap: Russellville

(RUSSELLVILLE, AR) Russellville sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Russellville pulls away from Fort Smith Southside FORT SMITH -- Russellville never wavered from its game plan and was rewarded with a big second half, scoring five touchdowns to pull away from Fort Smith Southside 48-27 Friday night at Rowland Stadium. The Cyclones (2-0) scored on five of its first six possessions in the second half turning... Read more

Cyclones return after bye week The Russellville Cyclones are back on the playing field tonight after taking last week off as they head west to face the Fort Smith Southside Mavericks for their second nonconference game of the season. The Cyclones opened their season two weeks ago at home with a huge 42-12 victory over... Read more

Saturday Showcase at Arkansas Tech set for Sept. 25 Saturday Showcase at Arkansas Tech University on Sept. 25 will provide high school students and potential transfer students with insight about the academic and campus life programs available on the ATU campus in Russellville. Highlights will include opportunities for prospective students to win fall 2022 scholarships to Arkansas Tech. Thank... Read more

