CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Russellville, AR

Sports wrap: Russellville

Russellville News Flash
Russellville News Flash
 6 days ago

(RUSSELLVILLE, AR) Russellville sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Fort Smith / arkansasonline.com

Russellville pulls away from Fort Smith Southside

Russellville pulls away from Fort Smith Southside

FORT SMITH -- Russellville never wavered from its game plan and was rewarded with a big second half, scoring five touchdowns to pull away from Fort Smith Southside 48-27 Friday night at Rowland Stadium. The Cyclones (2-0) scored on five of its first six possessions in the second half turning... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Russellville / couriernews.com

Cyclones return after bye week

Cyclones return after bye week

The Russellville Cyclones are back on the playing field tonight after taking last week off as they head west to face the Fort Smith Southside Mavericks for their second nonconference game of the season. The Cyclones opened their season two weeks ago at home with a huge 42-12 victory over... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Russellville / couriernews.com

Saturday Showcase at Arkansas Tech set for Sept. 25

Saturday Showcase at Arkansas Tech set for Sept. 25

Saturday Showcase at Arkansas Tech University on Sept. 25 will provide high school students and potential transfer students with insight about the academic and campus life programs available on the ATU campus in Russellville. Highlights will include opportunities for prospective students to win fall 2022 scholarships to Arkansas Tech. Thank... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Dover / arkansasonline.com

SALEM 52, DOVER 8

SALEM 52, DOVER 8

DOVER -- A balanced attack by quarterback Dakota Jackson led Salem (2-0) to a problem-free win over Dover (0-2). Jackson started the game off with a 9-yard touchdown run and an 84-yard scoring pass in the first quarter. He would follow it up with a pair of touchdown passes (47,... Read more

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Russellville, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
City
Russellville, AR
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ar
Russellville News Flash

Russellville News Flash

Russellville, AR
111
Followers
242
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Russellville News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy