High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Sedalia as of Sunday
(SEDALIA, MO) If you’re paying more than $2.86 for gas in the Sedalia area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.07 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Sedalia area was $2.86 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.82 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Sedalia area appeared to be at Phillips 66, at 1320 S Limit Ave.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Sedalia area that as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.29
$3.01
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.82
$3.15
$3.30
$--
|card
card$2.87
$3.20
$3.35
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.12
$3.37
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.17
$3.47
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.12
$3.37
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$2.99
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Prime Time at 216 W Broadway. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.82 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
