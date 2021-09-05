High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Sedalia as of Sunday

(SEDALIA, MO) If you’re paying more than $2.86 for gas in the Sedalia area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.07 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Sedalia area was $2.86 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.82 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Sedalia area appeared to be at Phillips 66, at 1320 S Limit Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Sedalia area that as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66 1320 S Limit Ave, Sedalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.01

Prime Time 216 W Broadway, Sedalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.82 $ 3.15 $ 3.30 $ -- card card $ 2.87 $ 3.20 $ 3.35 $ --

Break Time 318 W Broadway Blvd, Sedalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.12 $ 3.37 $ --

Cenex 120 E 16Th St, Sedalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ --

Break Time 808 E Broadway Blvd, Sedalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.12 $ 3.37 $ --

Casey's 716 W 16Th St, Sedalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Prime Time at 216 W Broadway. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.82 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.