Paying too much for gas Memphis? Analysis shows most expensive station

(MEMPHIS, TN) Gas prices vary across the Memphis area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.58 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Memphis area was $2.94 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.71 to $3.29 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 464 N Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 464 N Main St, Memphis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.99 $ --

Exxon 649 S Riverside Dr, Memphis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 186 N Danny Thomas Blvd, Memphis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 1003 Union Ave, Memphis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Amoco 2444 Poplar Ave, Memphis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ 3.19

Exxon 3487 Poplar Ave, Memphis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Pure at 1054 East E H Crump Blvd. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.71 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.