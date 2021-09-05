CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paying too much for gas Memphis? Analysis shows most expensive station

Memphis Bulletin
Memphis Bulletin
 4 days ago
(MEMPHIS, TN) Gas prices vary across the Memphis area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.58 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Memphis area was $2.94 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.71 to $3.29 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 464 N Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

464 N Main St, Memphis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$3.99
$--

Exxon

649 S Riverside Dr, Memphis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

186 N Danny Thomas Blvd, Memphis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

1003 Union Ave, Memphis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

Amoco

2444 Poplar Ave, Memphis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.59
$3.99
$3.19

Exxon

3487 Poplar Ave, Memphis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Pure at 1054 East E H Crump Blvd. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.71 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

