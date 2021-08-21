Bethel news digest: Top stories today
(BETHEL, AK) The news in Bethel never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Bethel area, click here.
UAF Kuskokwim Campus Opening In-Person For Fall Semester With COVID-19 Mitigation
Classes at the UAF Kuskokwim Campus in Bethel begin on Aug. 23. Classes will be held online and in-person with a host of COVID-19 safety measures. Here's a look at the coming semester. Julie Carpenter is the UAF Kuskokwim Campus Interim Director, and she said that she “feels great” about... Read more
How To Run For Bethel City Council
If you want your name on the ballot for the Bethel City Council election this October, you’ll need to apply by this Friday, Aug. 20. There are four city council seats open this year. Each is for a two-year term. The seats are currently occupied by council members Conrad "CJ"... Read more
Making ends meet
We were all limited in our income – those of us with big families. I had a family of five and I worked three jobs for 50 years. My regular job, custodial in the evenings, driving cabs on the weekends, and calling bingo. And when I was young I could work to make ends meet. That’s how it is when you have a one income family. Read more
Narcissistic Personality Disorder
Question: What does narcissistic personality disorder look like?. Answer: Personality disorders often overlap with one another, and therapists recognize what is often referred to as a budding personality disorder when behaviors trend in a certain direction, but there are not enough symptoms to make a diagnosis. According to the fifth edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual (DSM-5), Narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) is characterized by the presence of five or more of the following symptoms: Read more
Comments / 0