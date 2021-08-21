Cancel
Bethel News Beat

Bethel news digest: Top stories today

Bethel News Beat
Bethel News Beat
 7 days ago

(BETHEL, AK) The news in Bethel never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Bethel area, click here.

Bethel / kyuk.org

UAF Kuskokwim Campus Opening In-Person For Fall Semester With COVID-19 Mitigation

UAF Kuskokwim Campus Opening In-Person For Fall Semester With COVID-19 Mitigation

Classes at the UAF Kuskokwim Campus in Bethel begin on Aug. 23. Classes will be held online and in-person with a host of COVID-19 safety measures. Here's a look at the coming semester. Julie Carpenter is the UAF Kuskokwim Campus Interim Director, and she said that she “feels great” about... Read more

Bethel / kyuk.org

How To Run For Bethel City Council

How To Run For Bethel City Council

If you want your name on the ballot for the Bethel City Council election this October, you’ll need to apply by this Friday, Aug. 20. There are four city council seats open this year. Each is for a two-year term. The seats are currently occupied by council members Conrad "CJ"... Read more

Bethel / deltadiscovery.com

Making ends meet

Making ends meet

We were all limited in our income – those of us with big families. I had a family of five and I worked three jobs for 50 years. My regular job, custodial in the evenings, driving cabs on the weekends, and calling bingo. And when I was young I could work to make ends meet. That’s how it is when you have a one income family. Read more

Bethel / deltadiscovery.com

Narcissistic Personality Disorder

Narcissistic Personality Disorder

Question: What does narcissistic personality disorder look like?. Answer: Personality disorders often overlap with one another, and therapists recognize what is often referred to as a budding personality disorder when behaviors trend in a certain direction, but there are not enough symptoms to make a diagnosis. According to the fifth edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual (DSM-5), Narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) is characterized by the presence of five or more of the following symptoms: Read more

Bethel News Beat

Bethel News Beat

Bethel, AK
With Bethel News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

