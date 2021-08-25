Cancel
Crofton, MD

25 Year Old Woman Critically Injured After Hit and Run Crash in Crofton

An unindentified 25 year old woman is in critical condition after she was struck by multiple cars during a hit and run crash in Crofton.

On August 18, 2021, at approximately 4:27 a.m., Western District officers responded to Crain Highway in the area of Crawford Boulevard for a crash involving a pedestrian.

A pedestrian was in the travel portion of northbound Crain Highway just south of Crawford Boulevard. It appears the pedestrian was struck by the driver-side mirror of a passing vehicle believed to be a Ford truck, which failed to stop. The pedestrian was then struck by other passing vehicles, which also failed to stop.

The pedestrian was transported by Anne Arundel County Fire Department personnel to an area trauma center where she is in critical condition.

Preliminarily, pedestrian error is believed to be the primary cause of this crash. However, the crash is currently under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section. Anyone with any information is asked to call Traffic Safty at 410-222-8573 or the TipLine 410-222-4700 immediately.


Vehicle Description:
Unknown colored 1999 – 2007 Ford Super-Duty truck/van missing telescoping driver-side mirror.

