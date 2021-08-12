Cancel
What Digital Marketing Metrics Should You Track?

Andre Oentoro
Andre Oentoro
Starting a new online business is exciting. Quite often, new business owners find out that they need to assess whether their chosen marketing strategy is effective. At some point you will ask yourself the following question: “What digital marketing metrics should you track?” The answer isn’t that simple, but you can definitely nail it if you want your business to be profitable. Let’s consider how you can assess the effectiveness of your digital marketing strategy.

What is a Digital Marketing KPI?

KPI stands for “key performance indicator” which is a metric of digital marketing performance. Any business aspect from costs, revenues, or employee performance can be analyzed with the help of KPI. Some KPI metrics are directly tied to marketing strategy. For example, there are metrics that can measure brand awareness, the effectiveness of SEO, lead generation, or sales growth. KPIs are based on your website traffic leads, revenue data, engagement rate, and MQL.

Why You Need to Track Your KPIs

Tracking digital marketing metrics and kpis is important because you can understand what brings results in your marketing and what doesn’t. Also, you will have an idea of where your profit comes from, and you can invest in these activities to increase profits. For example, you’re wasting money on marketing channels that don’t drive any leads, while another source of traffic drives qualified leads but remains unattended. Google Analytics is a perfect tool to track these metrics.

Most Important Digital Marketing KPIs to track

1. Number of Visits

This is one of the top digital marketing metrics that help track the number of potential customers that visited your website from all sources. You can reach Google Analytics dashboard in three simple steps:

  • access the section of Acquisition report;
  • press Overview button;
  • check the Sessions column.

2. Interactions per Visit

One of the most important types of marketing metrics is interactions per visit as this metric helps to know your traffic in detail by focusing on the number of pages visited by each user, average time spent on pages, and actions taken by visitors on each page. In Google Analytics, you can track interactions by going to the Sessions section. This session shows the time a user entered your website, a time when he was inactive, left, and came back.

3. Returning Visitors

This indicator is one of the most valuable digital marketing kpis that helps assess how many visitors were interested to visit your website. For example, if you need to track the number of returning visitors, you just go to:

  • enter section Audience overview;
  • find tab New vs Returning.

4. Time Spent on the Website (TsoW)

TSoW is one of the most important digital marketing metrics to track. To access this information in Google Analytics you need to:

  • go to Acquisition overview;
  • find Behavior section;
  • check average time spent on-page.

5. Traffic by Channels

You can easily track online performance by tracking the effectiveness of your marketing channels.

  • access Behavior section;
  • find Site Content;
  • view traffic sources (website, landing pages, exit pages).

What is the best way to enhance the traffic flow to your website? Sure, offering high-quality content. Online writing sites can be your lifesaver. Whether you need to create, proofread, or edit your content, you can rely on copywriters with expertise in your field.

6. Conversion Rate

The rate of conversion is an important conversion marketing metric helping track the number of visitors that made purchases or complete other desired goals. You can track this metric by following these steps in Google Analytics:

  • access Conversions;
  • find the tab Goals;
  • press Overview.

These marketing metrics and analytics are the most popular measures of success of marketing campaigns.

7. Bounce Rate

Bounce rate is one of the Best Digital Marketing Metrics used by digital business owners. Let’s say, you need to track the bounce rate. What you should do is:

  • access Acquisition section;
  • find the tab User Acquisition and Acquisition;
  • press Traffic Acquisition reports.

Your bounce rate is 100% minus engagement rate.

8. Traffic to Lead Ratio (TLR)

TLP tells you the number of visits converted into leads. If you ask yourself: What marketing metrics should you track? Then TLR should definitely be included in the list of your digital marketing KPIs. You can reach it in Google Analytics by doing the following:

  • access First Visit Metric;
  • access Online Conversions.

9. CPV

Cost per Visitor (CPV) is one of the most important KPIs in digital marketing helping you get better ROI. To derive this metric, you simply need to follow these steps:

  • select Acquisition;
  • access Campaigns;
  • track Cost Analysis tab.

10. RPV

Revenue per visitor is one of the top KPIs for digital marketing that allows for measuring the amount of money generated during each customer visit. To access this information, just go to:

  • access Acquisition;
  • access All Traffic;
  • track Source/Medium.

11. Lead to Close Ratio (LCR)

One of the most useful types of metrics in marketing is LCR as it helps assess the number of sales completed as compared to the number of leads generated. You can count LCR by dividing the number of leads by the number of sales. This is how to count leads and sales:

  • For deriving leads information: choose Goals to set up your lead generation goals;
  • for deriving sales information: access Conversions-ECommerce-Product Performance-Product category.

12. CPL

Cost per Lead (CPL) is considered one of the best kpis for digital marketing helping keep the costs of generating leads under control. By tracking cost per lead you can make conclusions regarding profits you succeeded to generate. To track this metric, you need to create your goal in Google Analytics:

  • access Conversions;
  • access Goals;
  • access Overview;
  • choose Goal Option;
  • Select the Goal.

13. Customer Retention Rate (CRR)

CRR shows how to measure digital marketing success by assessing the number of customers an online company retains over a period of time.

  • click Behavior;
  • find tab New vs Returning.

One of the main factors influencing customer retention is engaging and useful content. To get help in writing or editing content for your website, contact best research paper writing service. Expert writers will guarantee the highest CRR for your business.

14. CLV

Customer Lifetime Value (CLV) measures the costs of acquiring and retaining customers. When choosing your digital marketing objectives and kpis you should consider this metric. To count CLV, you need to:

  • choose metrics;
  • choose acquisition range.

15. CPA

Cost per acquisition (CPA) shows business performance in terms of revenue. If you want to know - how do you measure digital marketing performance? CPA can help answer this question. To count CPA, you need to do the following:

  • select Acquisition;
  • choose Campaigns;
  • choose Cost Analysis.

Conclusion

Here we listed several useful digital marketing metrics to help you make an appropriate conclusion regarding the performance of your website. So, we hope that we answered your main question: What digital marketing metrics should you track?

