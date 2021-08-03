Cancel
Las Vegas, NM

House-hunt Las Vegas: What’s on the market

Posted by 
Las Vegas Post
Las Vegas Post
 4 days ago

(LAS VEGAS, NM) Looking for a house in Las Vegas? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Take a look at these Las Vegas listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g7TBR_0bGWDqjP00

3227 Frontage Road 2116, Las Vegas, 87701

3 Beds 3 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,046 Square Feet | Built in None

Country living in this beautiful two story ranch style home on 11 acres located just 5 miles from town! The main level of the home features the living room with wood stove, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, and office. Second level opens to the great room with fireplace, dining area, kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counter top, pantry, master bedroom, bath, and laundry room. Outside is a wrap-around open deck offering spectacular views, hot tub patio, 2 bay garage and spacious workshop. The terrain begins at a meadow area with a gentle slope to the home built at the side of the adventurous mountain terrain. There are 2 wells on this property, and many additional amenities. The property is easily access from the frontage road in the area known as La Manga. Come take a look!

For open house information, contact Bernadette Almanzar, Pueblo del Sol Real Estate at 505-425-6310

Copyright © 2021 Santa Fe Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SFARNM-202103399)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=374e8s_0bGWDqjP00

1201 Chavez Street, Las Vegas, 87701

2 Beds 2 Baths | $174,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Looking for something “new” in Old Town? This charming, totally renovated historic Old Town Adobe home, sits across the street from South Pacific Park, and just a few blocks from the plaza! Imagine sitting in the shade of the 40’ front portal enjoying park views in this sweet neighborhood, which dates back to the 1870s. Just down the street is the Old Town Mission Church, which houses community events, and a few blocks further is Plaza Park, with dining, shopping, and entertainment! Totally renovated in 2021 with NEW roof, stucco, energy efficient windows, electric, gas, plumbing, tankless hot water, central forced air heating system, kitchen cabinets, bathrooms (one with the original claw foot tub!), paint, and low maintenance, xeriscaped front yard. Off street parking in the back. Owner offers a $1,000 credit at closing towards a range and dishwasher. Broker owned property.

For open house information, contact Jeanne-Marie Crockett, JM Crockett Realty at 505-454-0000

Copyright © 2021 Santa Fe Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SFARNM-202103177)

Las Vegas Post

Las Vegas Post

Las Vegas, NM
With Las Vegas Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

