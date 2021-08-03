Check out these homes on the Uvalde market now

(Uvalde, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Uvalde will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

245 Marsh Lane, Uvalde, 78801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $460,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,726 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Say hello to beautiful country living! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is loaded with tons of features and abundant space. It sits on 6 acres that has a work barn, pump house, livestock pen and plenty of room for whatever your heart desires. Once inside you will be greeted by a large brick fireplace that accents one of two living areas. The large open kitchen has plenty of pantry/storage space, an island, kitchen bar and breakfast nook. Kitchen also has granite countertops, beautiful backsplash and coffee bar/workspace. The covered outdoor patio overlooks lush landscaping and mature trees. Per owners, roof was replaced 5 years ago. You're less than 5 minutes away from Southwest Texas Junior College, 25 minutes away from Concan and close to hospitals/restaurants/shopping. Owners are also willing to subdivide acres. If you're looking for plenty of space, outdoor living but yet close enough to convenience, then this is it! Call me today to schedule your appointment @ 361-537-2216!

For open house information, contact Andrea Delgado, GRI, Weichert, Realtors - The Place at 361-882-5588

34 Leona Heights, Uvalde, 78801 2 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | 1,189 Square Feet | Built in 2003

2 bedroom, 2 bath garden home with a 2 car garage and small yard. This home has low maintenance. The kitchen has appliances which convey with the sale - refrigerator, stove, microwave over the stove, & dishwasher. The living area is a good size with tall ceilings & a dining area near the kitchen if desired. The kitchen has a bonus room that could be another eating area or an office. There is a utility room inside the house. The master bedroom is a good size with an attached bathroom. There is a small yard in the back which has a privacy fence. The home seems bigger than the square feet posted by the local appraisal district.

For open house information, contact Kay Jungerman, Graves Real Estate at 830-278-9462

3213 Windmill Rd, Uvalde, 78801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,736 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Great family home! Open floor plan with large master and coffered ceilings. Master has a soaker tub and separate shower, double vanities. Large closets in all bedrooms. New Palm Harbor home has been very well cared for and ready for a new owner. Price is firm, bring your buyers!, Windows: [Vinyl], Features: Deck, Flooring: [Vinyl]

For open house information, contact Krystyn Huffstutler-Reyes, Double K Real Estate at 210-843-8188

17010 Hwy 90, Uvalde, 78801 0 Bed 0 Bath | $345,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 2020

HUNTING! Come see this beautiful 50 acres of prime hunting property in Uvalde County. Perimeter fenced, Gated entrance, caliche road, deer blind, feeders and water troughs - ready for hunting season. The house currently consists of metal roof, slab, exterior walls leaving all the finishing and details for you to make it your very own home or getaway. The sunsets are just stunning! The fence line is clean and very well taken care of. Movement throughout the property is easy, drive completely around and through easily with any vehicle or ATV. Plenty of nice hardwoods including oaks. Enjoy the wildlife and the quiet peace of your very own personal ranch. Hunt or just simply enjoy your time away from the city. Electricity on property. Come claim your little piece of Texas.

For open house information, contact Julie Becker, Fore Premier Properties at 830-257-4000