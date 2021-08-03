Cancel
Tullahoma, TN

Check out these houses for sale in Tullahoma

Tullahoma Daily
Tullahoma Daily
(TULLAHOMA, TN) Looking for a house in Tullahoma? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Check out these listings from around the Tullahoma area:

0 Ridgeview Run, Lynchburg, 37352

3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Fantastic, New, Under Construction, 3 bed. 2bath Custom Home in Ridgeville Sub-division. Home Is An Open Floor Plan and will feature many custom upgrades and modern touches. The location is a huge plus. Close to Tims Ford Lake, Tim's Ford State Park and Lost Creek Boat Area. Buy Now Before It's Gone.

For open house information, contact Debbie Goodman, Professional Realty at 931-215-6699

Copyright © 2021 Middle Tennessee Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALTRACS-2268922)

400 Marbeth Ln, Tullahoma, 37388

4 Beds 3 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,060 Square Feet | Built in 1979

COMPLETELY RENOVATED! 4BR, 2+1/2 BA, One Level, Separate Dining, Wood & Tile floors, Walk In Closets, Fenced Back Yard, Corner Lot, New Paint, New Fireplace w/Gas Insert(old stone FP removed and completely rebuilt) New Cabinets, 2 Car Garage. No showings until 06/12 at 8AM. *Multiple Offers Received* Please submit by Tuesday 06/15 @ 6PM. Seller to notify no later than Wednesday @ 6PM.

For open house information, contact Tara Boyce, Heritage Realty Group at 931-680-1680

Copyright © 2021 Middle Tennessee Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALTRACS-2261245)

148 Dale Haven Ln, Tullahoma, 37388

3 Beds 2 Baths | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,332 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Don't miss this nice three bedroom, two bath move in ready home on the outskirts of Tullahoma, TN. Above ground pool, hot tub, spacious deck and large fenced backyard are perfect for outdoor entertaining. Two car detached garage and utility building are an added bonus.

For open house information, contact Robert Baggett, Swaffords Property Shop at 931-303-0400

Copyright © 2021 Middle Tennessee Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALTRACS-2269510)

1884 Blue Creek Rd, Tullahoma, 37388

4 Beds 3 Baths | $330,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,829 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Fabulous all brick home on 4.88 wooded acres with creek. 4 bed (2 owner suites on opposite sides of house) 3 bath, open floor plan with beautiful hardwood floors throughout! Kitchen offers upgraded counter tops, stainless steel appliances and pantry. All concrete driveway with extra turnaround, 2 car attached garage. Easy commute to Tullahoma, Estill Springs, Decherd, & Winchester. This Ranch style home is a MUST SEE!! Seller states house does NOT need flood insurance.

For open house information, contact Melissa Allen, EXP Realty at 888-519-5113

Copyright © 2021 Middle Tennessee Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALTRACS-2275801)

With Tullahoma Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

