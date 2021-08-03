Cancel
West Palm Beach, FL

Townhomes of West Palm Beach: See what's on the market

West Palm Beach Voice
West Palm Beach Voice
 4 days ago

(WEST PALM BEACH, FL) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of West Palm Beach’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Another sometimes-overlooked quality of a townhome is on-site amenities. In addition to being close to what the city has to offer, like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, often within walking distance, many modern townhome-style developments have common areas onsite that can include things like pools or tennis courts.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uJcmG_0bGW8ye700

4347 Trevi Court, Lake Worth, 33467

3 Beds 3 Baths | $239,000 | Townhouse | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Beautifully Renovated Spacious Three Bedroom Two And A Half Bathrooms. Corner Townhouse In The Gated Community Of Fountains Of Palm Beach. Open Concept Kitchen/Dining and Living Rooms. Porcelain Tile Flooring, Crown Molding & Recessed Lighting Throughout Home. Master Suite On Main Level With En Suite Bath And Large Walk In Closet Including Washer/Dryer. Possible Fourth BedroomOr Office On Main Level. Second Floor With Two Bedrooms And A Bathroom With Tub. Large Outdoor Backyard Patio. Community Pool is Steps Away. Maintenance Fee Includes Cable, Wifi, Water, Sewer and Garbage Pick Up. Golf, Tennis And Country Club Membership Available-Not Mandatory.

For open house information, contact William Norman, Illustrated Properties LLC (Ma at 561-626-7000

Copyright © 2021 BeachesMLS / Flexmls. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSFL-RX-10732739)

See more property details

1405 Lucaya Dr, Riviera Beach, 33404

3 Beds 3 Baths | $199,000 | Townhouse | 1,978 Square Feet | Built in 2006

MARSH HARBOUR Townhome- 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath and 1 Car Garage : Wood flooring Nice Large split bedroom floorplan with large living area... Master bedroom with big walk-in closet... Master bath features large soaking tub, separate shower and vanity w/dual sinks...Community amenities include 24hr gated entrance, pool, hot tub, large decorated clubhouse, tennis court, exercise room, lakeside walking path, playgrounds. Located just minutes from Singer Island Beaches, parks, shopping and entertainment. Rented $1,600 lease end : 01/2022 PLEASE READ WITH ATTENTION THE BROKER REMARKS FOR ALL REQUESTS

For open house information, contact Eric Amsallem, Beachfront Realty Inc at 305-405-0615

Copyright © 2021 MIAMI Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MAORFL-A11037999)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wlQ4U_0bGW8ye700

344 Lake Arbor Drive, Palm Springs, 33461

2 Beds 2 Baths | $254,999 | Townhouse | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 1980

GREAT LOCATION , EXCELLENT CONDITION READY TO MOVE ,CLOSE TO I95 AND SHOPS .

For open house information, contact William Molina, Re/Max Rex at 561-220-1520

Copyright © 2021 BeachesMLS / Flexmls. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSFL-RX-10733563)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ikk7H_0bGW8ye700

1653 W 27Th St, Riviera Beach, 33404

3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,000 | Townhouse | 1,216 Square Feet | Built in 1984

3 bed 1 1/2 bath corner townhouse,high efficiency dual flush toilet, soft close cabinets, stainless steel appliances, tankless water heater, laminate flooring throughout the 2nd level, efficient LED recess lighting and ceiling fans in the bedrooms. Private Back yard with Fruit Filled Citrus trees. Quiet Community close to all major roads, expressways and shopping centers.

For open house information, contact Adam Curtis, LoKation at 954-545-5583

Copyright © 2021 BeachesMLS / Matrix. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAGFLFL-F10277547)

See more property details

Comments / 0

