Townhomes of West Palm Beach: See what’s on the market

4347 Trevi Court, Lake Worth, 33467 3 Beds 3 Baths | $239,000 | Townhouse | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Beautifully Renovated Spacious Three Bedroom Two And A Half Bathrooms. Corner Townhouse In The Gated Community Of Fountains Of Palm Beach. Open Concept Kitchen/Dining and Living Rooms. Porcelain Tile Flooring, Crown Molding & Recessed Lighting Throughout Home. Master Suite On Main Level With En Suite Bath And Large Walk In Closet Including Washer/Dryer. Possible Fourth BedroomOr Office On Main Level. Second Floor With Two Bedrooms And A Bathroom With Tub. Large Outdoor Backyard Patio. Community Pool is Steps Away. Maintenance Fee Includes Cable, Wifi, Water, Sewer and Garbage Pick Up. Golf, Tennis And Country Club Membership Available-Not Mandatory.

1405 Lucaya Dr, Riviera Beach, 33404 3 Beds 3 Baths | $199,000 | Townhouse | 1,978 Square Feet | Built in 2006

MARSH HARBOUR Townhome- 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath and 1 Car Garage : Wood flooring Nice Large split bedroom floorplan with large living area... Master bedroom with big walk-in closet... Master bath features large soaking tub, separate shower and vanity w/dual sinks...Community amenities include 24hr gated entrance, pool, hot tub, large decorated clubhouse, tennis court, exercise room, lakeside walking path, playgrounds. Located just minutes from Singer Island Beaches, parks, shopping and entertainment. Rented $1,600 lease end : 01/2022 PLEASE READ WITH ATTENTION THE BROKER REMARKS FOR ALL REQUESTS

344 Lake Arbor Drive, Palm Springs, 33461 2 Beds 2 Baths | $254,999 | Townhouse | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 1980

GREAT LOCATION , EXCELLENT CONDITION READY TO MOVE ,CLOSE TO I95 AND SHOPS .

1653 W 27Th St, Riviera Beach, 33404 3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,000 | Townhouse | 1,216 Square Feet | Built in 1984

3 bed 1 1/2 bath corner townhouse,high efficiency dual flush toilet, soft close cabinets, stainless steel appliances, tankless water heater, laminate flooring throughout the 2nd level, efficient LED recess lighting and ceiling fans in the bedrooms. Private Back yard with Fruit Filled Citrus trees. Quiet Community close to all major roads, expressways and shopping centers.

