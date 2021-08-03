Cancel
Selby, SD

Selby calendar: Coming events

Selby Post
Selby Post
 5 days ago

(SELBY, SD) Live events are lining up on the Selby calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Selby area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C0trC_0bGRIjyg00

TLC Hops & Hymns

Mobridge, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 1109 W Grand Crossing, Mobridge, SD

Join us at the Mobridge Moose Lodge on Thursday, August 19, 2021, from 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM for fellowship, beverages and singing! This event is sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church ELCA of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01uXWf_0bGRIjyg00

Big Show-Grand River Casino & Resort

Mobridge, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Address: 28095 US-12, Mobridge, SD

$14,000 First Place Prize 100 two- or three-member teams $300 Entry Fee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QUdlH_0bGRIjyg00

Camper Potluck Dinner

Mobridge, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Unnamed Road, Mobridge, SD

Come spend a funfilled evening and meet the other campers in the Park. Music and games will be played. Everyone is encouraged to bring a dish to pass. Starts at 5:30 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VzVYI_0bGRIjyg00

Yelduz Mobridge Shrine Club Stated Meeting

Mobridge, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 522 N Main St E, Mobridge, SD

The Yelduz Mobridge Shrine Club Stated Meeting is held on the first Monday of every month at the Mobridge Masonic Temple located at 522 N Main St in Mobridge, South Dakota. Social with light Hors...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IB6ax_0bGRIjyg00

Vendor fair at The Bakery

Gettysburg, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Coming to town or live in town and are out and about taking in Potter County fair or just looking for something to do. Come check out the vendor fair. A great variety of items from homemade...

Selby Post

Selby Post

Selby, SD
With Selby Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

