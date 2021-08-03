Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Laurel, NE

Laurel events calendar

Posted by 
Laurel Updates
Laurel Updates
 5 days ago

(LAUREL, NE) Live events are coming to Laurel.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Laurel area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UDAis_0bGRH42300

Needle Night

Wayne, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 410 N Pearl St # A, Wayne, NE

Needle Night has returned! Join the group Thursday nights at 6:30 PM at the library for conversation and good company while working on your personal needlework projects. All kinds of decorative...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M0yg6_0bGRH42300

August 4-5, 2021 PowerManager Software Training Workshop

Wayne, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 411 E 7th St, Wayne, NE

August 4-5, 2021 PowerManager Software Training About this Event The PowerManager Refresher & Training Course provides beginner and advanced users of PowerManager an opportunity to learn from...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uVaJp_0bGRH42300

Cars-N-Carroll Kids Show & Shine

Carroll, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Get your kids ages 2 to 10 to polish up their favorite bicycle, pedal car, tractor or battery operated toy & bring them to Carroll, NE Sunday Sept. 26th. Goody bags and trophy’s! Sponsored by...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y5kS2_0bGRH42300

Rabdolph “BBQ to the RES-Q” Cornhole

Randolph, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

$20 a team. Sign ups at 2:00 PM. Tournament starts at 3:00 PM.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A0cRP_0bGRH42300

Wayne Farmer's Market

Wayne, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 510 N Pearl St, Wayne, NE

Season: Summer Market Hours:June 9 - October 2021Saturdays, 9AM - 12PMWednesdays, 4PM- 6PMLocation:Lincoln St. between 5th and 6th St. Wayne, NE 68787

Learn More

Comments / 0

Laurel Updates

Laurel Updates

Laurel, NE
16
Followers
168
Post
476
Views
ABOUT

With Laurel Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laurel, NE
Government
Wayne, NE
Government
City
Laurel, NE
City
Carroll, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Wayne, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Needle Night#Powermanager#Polish#Lincoln St
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Taliban seize key north Afghan city of Kunduz

The Taliban on Sunday seized the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, marking the third provincial capital that the military organization has taken since it began its campaign in May. As The New York Times reports, Kunduz, with a population of about 374,000, is an important commercial hub near the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy